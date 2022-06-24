Headlines

Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA allows teams to select 26 players for upcoming tournament

No more than 26 (up to 15 substitutes and 11 team officials – one of these officials must be the team doctor) will be allowed to sit on the bench.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 01:08 PM IST

The Bureau of the FIFA Council – composed of the FIFA President and the six confederation presidents on Thursday approved the size of final squad lists for FIFA World Cup 2022, increasing it to at least 23 and putting a maximum cap of 26 players.

It was also announced that the 73rd FIFA Congress will be held in Kigali, Rwanda on March 16, 2023. The 2023 FIFA presidential election will take place at the 73rd FIFA Congress, the call for which was approved by the FIFA Council during its meeting on March 30, 2022. Kigali already hosted a meeting of the FIFA Council in October 2018.

Given the need to retain additional flexibility due to the unique timing of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the global calendar, as well as the broader context of the disruptive effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on squads before and during tournaments, the Bureau has decided the following:

* The maximum number of players on the release list has been increased from 35 to 55.

* The number of players to be included on the final list has been increased to at least 23 and a maximum of 26.

* The final matchday at the club level for the 23 to 26 players nominated on the final list will be 13 November 2022.

* No more than 26 people (up to 15 substitutes and 11 team officials – one of these officials must be the team doctor) will be allowed to sit on the team bench.

Following an in-depth review of the 2015 edition of the FIFA Equipment Regulations, which considered best practices in football and selected sports industry regulations, whilst also taking into account relevant provisions of the Laws of the Game and other FIFA regulations, the Bureau has decided to apply changes for the 2022 edition.

The updated Equipment Regulations are available on FIFA.com.

FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023: In December 2020, as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bureau decided to cancel the 2021 edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup and appointed the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) to host the competition in 2023.

Following discussions with the PSSI, as well as consultations with all confederations, the Bureau has confirmed that the tournament will be played from May 20 to June 11 2023.

