FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 draw announced: Repeat of 2019 final in Group E, check full list

2019 FIFA Women's World Cup champions USA | Photo: Reuters

With 29 teams confirmed and three spots still open, FIFA announced the draw for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Being held for the first time in Australia and New Zealand, the 2023 World Cup will see defending champions USA take on their final opponents Netherlands in the first phase. This will be a recap from the 2019 final where the Dutch lost 2-0 to eventual winners USA.

This is also the first edition of the Women’s World Cup to have 32 teams competing. It will take place from July 20 to August 20, 2023.

Here is the complete draw:

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Canada

Group C

Spain

Costa Rica

Zambia

Japan

Group D

England

Group B play-off winner

Denmark

China PR

Group E

USA

Vietnam

Netherlands

Group A play-off winner

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Group C play-off winner

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

Korea Republic

While 29 teams have qualified, 10 teams are in contention for the remaining 3 sports. These include Portugal, Paraguay, Cameroon, Senegal, Chile, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Haiti