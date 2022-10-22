FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 draw announced: Repeat of 2019 final in Group E, check full list

With 29 teams confirmed and three spots still open, FIFA announced the draw for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Being held for the first time in Australia and New Zealand, the 2023 World Cup will see defending champions USA take on their final opponents Netherlands in the first phase. This will be a recap from the 2019 final where the Dutch lost 2-0 to eventual winners USA.
This is also the first edition of the Women’s World Cup to have 32 teams competing. It will take place from July 20 to August 20, 2023.
Here is the complete draw:
Group A
New Zealand
Norway
Philippines
Switzerland
Group B
Australia
Republic of Ireland
Nigeria
Canada
Group C
Spain
Costa Rica
Zambia
Japan
Group D
England
Group B play-off winner
Denmark
China PR
Group E
USA
Vietnam
Netherlands
Group A play-off winner
Group F
France
Jamaica
Brazil
Group C play-off winner
Group G
Sweden
South Africa
Italy
Argentina
Group H
Germany
Morocco
Colombia
Korea Republic
While 29 teams have qualified, 10 teams are in contention for the remaining 3 sports. These include Portugal, Paraguay, Cameroon, Senegal, Chile, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Haiti