Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 draw announced: Repeat of 2019 final in Group E, check full list

2023 Australia-New Zealand is the first edition of the Women’s World Cup to have 32 teams competing for the biggest prize.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 03:04 PM IST

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 draw announced: Repeat of 2019 final in Group E, check full list
2019 FIFA Women's World Cup champions USA | Photo: Reuters

With 29 teams confirmed and three spots still open, FIFA announced the draw for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Being held for the first time in Australia and New Zealand, the 2023 World Cup will see defending champions USA take on their final opponents Netherlands in the first phase. This will be a recap from the 2019 final where the Dutch lost 2-0 to eventual winners USA.
This is also the first edition of the Women’s World Cup to have 32 teams competing. It will take place from July 20 to August 20, 2023.

Here is the complete draw: 

Group A
New Zealand
Norway
Philippines
Switzerland

Group B
Australia
Republic of Ireland
Nigeria
Canada

Group C
Spain
Costa Rica
Zambia
Japan

Group D
England
Group B play-off winner
Denmark
China PR

Group E
USA
Vietnam
Netherlands
Group A play-off winner

Group F
France
Jamaica
Brazil
Group C play-off winner

Group G
Sweden
South Africa
Italy
Argentina

Group H
Germany
Morocco
Colombia
Korea Republic

While 29 teams have qualified, 10 teams are in contention for the remaining 3 sports. These include Portugal, Paraguay, Cameroon, Senegal, Chile, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Haiti

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
Asia Cup 2022: Revisit some of the high-intense legendary tales from India-Pakistan rivalry
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
In Pics: How flood fury led to devastation in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala
In pics: Parineeti Chopra cleans beaches post-Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Madhya Pradesh: 14 killed, 40 injured after bus collides with trolley in Rewa
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.