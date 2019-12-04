'Fed’s or tail?': Roger Federer's epic reaction after becoming first living person to be celebrated on Swiss coins
Roger Federer's hard work over the years has earned him a special place on Switzerland’s coins.
Roger Federer , Twitter
Written By
Edited By
Karen Noronha
Source
DNA webdesk
Roger Federer's hard work over the years has earned him a special place on Switzerland’s coins.
The Swiss government has honored the 20 Grand Slams titleholder with a coin in the country. The tennis star will be the first living person from Switzerland to be celebrated on a coin.
While all are congratulating the tennis star, Switzerland Tourism too tweeted saying, "Congratulations to @rogerfederer for being the first living person to be celebrated on #Swiss coins!".
Congratulations to @rogerfederer for being the first living person to be celebrated on #Swiss coins!— Switzerland Tourism (@MySwitzerlandIN) December 3, 2019
Federer thanked Switzerland Tourism but his response after that has grabbed all the attention.
The sports star wrote, "Thanks, Fed’s or tail?".
Thanks, Fed’s or tail? https://t.co/R4yNtWPgIv— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) December 3, 2019
Around 55,000 coins - which will feature Federer - will be available for pre-order from December 3 until December 19.
In May, Swissmint will also issue a 50 franc gold coin featuring a different design to mark Federer’s career.
If the demand is to be high, Swissmint said another 40,000 coins could be issued in May.