'Fed’s or tail?': Roger Federer's epic reaction after becoming first living person to be celebrated on Swiss coins

Roger Federer's hard work over the years has earned him a special place on Switzerland’s coins.

The Swiss government has honored the 20 Grand Slams titleholder with a coin in the country. The tennis star will be the first living person from Switzerland to be celebrated on a coin.

While all are congratulating the tennis star, Switzerland Tourism too tweeted saying, "Congratulations to @rogerfederer for being the first living person to be celebrated on #Swiss coins!".

Congratulations to @rogerfederer for being the first living person to be celebrated on #Swiss coins! — Switzerland Tourism (@MySwitzerlandIN) December 3, 2019

Federer thanked Switzerland Tourism but his response after that has grabbed all the attention.

The sports star wrote, "Thanks, Fed’s or tail?".

Around 55,000 coins - which will feature Federer - will be available for pre-order from December 3 until December 19.

In May, Swissmint will also issue a 50 franc gold coin featuring a different design to mark Federer’s career.

If the demand is to be high, Swissmint said another 40,000 coins could be issued in May.