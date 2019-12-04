Trending#

'Fed’s or tail?': Roger Federer's epic reaction after becoming first living person to be celebrated on Swiss coins

Karen Noronha

DNA webdesk

Dec 4, 2019

Roger Federer's hard work over the years has earned him a special place on Switzerland’s coins.

The Swiss government has honored the 20 Grand Slams titleholder with a coin in the country. The tennis star will be the first living person from Switzerland to be celebrated on a coin.

While all are congratulating the tennis star, Switzerland Tourism too tweeted saying, "Congratulations to @rogerfederer for being the first living person to be celebrated on #Swiss coins!".

Federer thanked Switzerland Tourism but his response after that has grabbed all the attention. 

The sports star wrote, "Thanks, Fed’s or tail?".

Around 55,000 coins - which will feature Federer - will be available for pre-order from December 3 until December 19.

In May, Swissmint will also issue a 50 franc gold coin featuring a different design to mark Federer’s career.

If the demand is to be high, Swissmint said another 40,000 coins could be issued in May.