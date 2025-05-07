Sachin Tendulkar expressed support for Indian armed forces following missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and PoK.

The Indian armed forces conducted missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir early Wednesday morning. Among the targets were the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke. These military strikes were part of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and were carried out two weeks after the tragic Pahalgam attack that resulted in the loss of 26 innocent civilians.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has shared his thoughts on India’s response, emphasizing that there is no place for terrorism in our world.

“Fearless in unity. Boundless in strength. India’s shield is her people. There’s no room for terrorism in this world. We’re ONE TEAM!" Tendulkar posted on Instagram.

Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, along with former cricketer Suresh Raina, conveyed their deep respect for the Indian Army through sincere messages shared on social media.

On April 22, 2025, a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, led to the unfortunate deaths of 25 Indian tourists and one Nepali national.

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged a robust reaction from the nation. On April 29, during a high-level conference with the Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as the Chief of Defence Staff, National Security Advisor, and senior ministers, the Prime Minister declared that the armed forces had been granted full authority to determine the timing and nature of the retaliation. The decision to undertake decisive action was reached shortly thereafter. In honor of the women who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam attack, India designated its retaliatory operation as 'Operation Sindoor'.

