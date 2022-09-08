FC Zurich vs Arsenal, Europa League live streaming: How to watch, ZU vs ARS dream11, all you need to know

Arsenal players gear up ahead of Europa League clash

Arsenal begin their UEFA Europa League campaign on matchday 1 by travelling to the AFG Arena to face off against FC Zurich. The Gunners will definitely be one of the favourites to lift the continental title this year, but they will have to find a way past the Swiss club first.

Mikel Arteta's side began the season on a stunning note having won all five of their league games so far, but they recently suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United, who are also in action tonight against Real Sociedad.

The Swiss side have not been in a good rhythm coming into this fixture, after losing back-to-back matches against Basel and Lugano. Arsenal will be heavy favourites for this clash.

READ| Sushmita Sen trolled for her tweet on Manchester United's win, fans ask 'tum kabse fan ban gyi?'

When and where to watch FC Zurich vs Arsenal - UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Where and when is the FC Zurich vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League match being played?

The FC Zurich vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League match will be played on September 8, 2022, at the AFG Arena in Zurich, Switzerland.

What time does the FC Zurich vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League match begin?

The FC Zurich vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League match will begin at 10:15 PM IST on Friday.

READ| UEFA Champions League: Napoli beats Liverpool by 4-1 as Piotr Zielnski scores a double

Where to watch FC Zurich vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League match live in India (TV channels)?

The FC Zurich vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online FC Zurich vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League match live streaming?

The FC Zurich vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League match live streaming will be available online on the SonyLiv and JioTV app in India.

FC Zurich vs Arsenal predicted playing XI

FC Zurich: Brecher; Kryeziu, Omeragic, Aliti; Boranijasevic, Dzemaili, Selnaes, Conde, Guerrero; Tosin, Rohner

Arsenal: Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Vieira, Martinelli; Nketiah

READ| Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, Europa League live streaming: How to watch, MUN vs RSO dream11, all you need to know

ZU vs ARS Dream11 lineup:

Aaron Ramsdale, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Karol Mets, Mirlind Kryeziu, Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka, Antonio Marchesano, Adrian Guerrero, Gabriel Martinelli, Donis Avdijaj