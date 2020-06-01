FC Koln vs RB Leipzig, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for KOL vs LEP today in Bundesliga 2020
KOL vs LEP Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for FC Koln vs RB Leipzig match today, June 1.
FC Koln vs RB Leipzig: My Dream11 Team
Goal-keeper: T Horn
Defenders: Piszczek, Upamecano, Mukiele, Klostermann, Mukiele
Midfielders: Guerreiro, Jakobs, Skhiri, Sabitzer, Nkunku
Forwards: Jhon Cordoba, Werner, Schick
FC Koln vs RB Leipzig: Probable Playing 11
FC Koln: Gulacsi; Mukiele, Klostermann, Upamecano, Angelino; Sabitzer, Laimer; Nkunku, Olmo, Werner; Schick
RB Leipzig: Horn; Ehizibue, Mere, Leistner, Schmitz; Skhiri, Hector; Kainz, Uth, Jakobs; Cordoba
FC Koln vs RB Leipzig: Match details
The match will be played on June 1, 2020, Monday. It will start at 12:00 PM at RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne.