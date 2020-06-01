Trending#

coronavirus

lockdown

covid-19 cases in india

Modi

  1. Home
  2. Sports


FC Koln vs RB Leipzig, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for KOL vs LEP today in Bundesliga 2020

KOL vs LEP Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, FC Koln vs RB Leipzig Dream11 Team Player List, KOL Dream11 Team Player List, LEP Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online, FC Koln vs RB Leipzig Head to Head.


FC Koln vs RB Leipzig

, Bundesliga Twitter

Share

Written By

Edited By

Karen Noronha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jun 1, 2020, 05:22 PM IST

Dream11 Prediction - FC Koln vs RB Leipzig

KOL vs LEP Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for FC Koln vs RB Leipzig match today, June 1.

FC Koln vs RB Leipzig: My Dream11 Team 

Goal-keeper: T Horn

Defenders: Piszczek, Upamecano, Mukiele, Klostermann, Mukiele

Midfielders: Guerreiro, Jakobs, Skhiri, Sabitzer, Nkunku

Forwards: Jhon Cordoba, Werner, Schick

 

FC Koln vs RB Leipzig: Probable Playing 11

FC Koln: Gulacsi; Mukiele, Klostermann, Upamecano, Angelino; Sabitzer, Laimer; Nkunku, Olmo, Werner; Schick

RB Leipzig: Horn; Ehizibue, Mere, Leistner, Schmitz; Skhiri, Hector; Kainz, Uth, Jakobs; Cordoba

FC Koln vs RB Leipzig: Match details

The match will be played on June 1, 2020, Monday. It will start at 12:00 PM at RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne.