Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo for posting pic with controversial figure Jordan Peterson

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with Jordan Peterson

Cristiano Ronaldo has come under the spotlight once again for his latest social media activity. The Manchester United ace has taken to Instagram to share his first post since he mourned the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ronaldo posted a picture with controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson, calling his his 'friend' on Instagram. Peterson has been much maligned on social media for a number of his divisive views.

He has some strong views regarding masculinity and the 60-year-old has previously described himself as a 'professor against political correctness.'

While the Canadian is no stranger to controversies his recent interaction with Ronaldo has left fans furious. Ronaldo shared an image alongside Peterson and wrote, "Nice to see you my friend! #Seeyousoon."

The latter replied, "I've rarely met anyone who more clearly deserved what they earned. Good to meet you."

The post has already garnered more than 5 million likes in just 24 hours, and the fans made their feelings clear in the comments section. While one user wrote, "Most unexpected collab," another commented that Ronaldo 'tarnished his legacy' by meeting Peterson.

Earlier, Ronaldo had shared an image of Queen Elizabeth, mourning her sudden passing away at the age of 96.

"Seven years of my career were played in the Premier League, making this my 8th season living in England. Throughout these years, I’ve felt the everlasting love of the UK for it’s Queen, and how important Her Majesty was and will forever be to the British people. I pay my respect to her memory and I mourn this irreplaceable loss with the country that I’ve learned to call home. My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family," wrote the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Even though the 37-year-old has been benched for recent games, he will be looking to leave an impact as United travel to Moldova to take on Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League in mid-week.