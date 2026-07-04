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Fan moment for Cabo Verde players as Lionel Messi poses for pictures after World Cup clash

Lionel Messi was spotted sharing a heartwarming moment with a Cabo Verde player after the Round of 32 clash on Friday, where he was seen posing for pictures with them. Take a look.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 11:15 AM IST

Fan moment for Cabo Verde players as Lionel Messi poses for pictures after World Cup clash
Argentina qualified for the Round of 16 after beating Cabo Verde by 3-2. (Pic Credits: Screengrabs from viral clips)
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Cabo Verde, one of the biggest surprises in the FIFA World Cup 2026, was finally eliminated after the Round of 32 clash with Argentina. Though defending champions won the game and qualified for the next round, it was not an easy win for them as the match was tied before the beginning of the extra time. Things went wild in the extra time as the match finally ended 3-2 in favour of Argentina. After the match, Cabo Verde's star goalie Vozinha was seen shaking hands with Argentine star Lionel Messi, who is currently leading the race for the Golden Boot.

Meanwhile, some of the Cabo Verde players were seen having a fan moment with Messi after the Argentine legend finished answering media questions.

Take a look

Notably, Vozinha expressed his admiration for Messi ahead of the RO32 clash on Friday and said, ''None of us dreamed of this, but we know we have quality, and when we got the World Cup, perhaps many thought we would not win any games. We have a great team and quality players. It is gratifying to have qualified for the next phase, and facing Argentina will be very good. It is a dream of any footballer to play against Argentina and Lionel Messi,'' Goal.com reported.

 

Messi was all praise for Cabo Verde

 

After the match, Messi said, ''Well, honestly, we knew it was going to be a very tough game. It is no coincidence that this team had not lost to Spain or Uruguay. We did the hardest thing, which was getting that first goal. We thought that after that we would find our rhythm and be more relaxed, but it was the complete opposite.''

 

Meanwhile, Argentina will next face Egypt in the Round of 16 clash on July 7.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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