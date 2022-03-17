Fan asks MS Dhoni 'personal question' about wife Sakshi, his reply goes viral - WATCH video

MS Dhoni continues to be a big crowd puller despite the fact that he only features for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Recently, a fan asked Dhoni a 'personal question' and his response to the fan's query is now going viral all over social media.

While the 40-year-old may have retired from national duty, he nonetheless remains a crowd favourite. Recently, Dhoni was seen in different avatars for the IPL promos as well.

CSK recently hosted an event with fans wherein Dhoni became the centre of attention as one of the fans asked him a 'personal question'

READ| 'They tend to judge you': MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi reveals challenges of marrying a cricketer

A video of the incident was shared by one of the official CSK fan groups on Instagram. The fan first asks Dhoni whether he can ask him a 'personal question'.

"Sir, can I ask a personal question?" he asked.

Being sharp as he was responded in a hilarious way. "You can always ask. I can decide whether I want to answer or not," quipped Dhoni.

Then came the million-dollar question by the fans, who asked who was no.1 in Dhoni's house, him or his wife. To this, the former Indian skipper gave a response why left everyone in splits.

READ| IPL 2022: MS Dhoni in bomb-squad leader avatar asks fans not to write off any team - WATCH video

"Everybody knows you are the No. 1 in all fields but what about your home? Who's the No. 1 one there?" asked the fans, to which Dhoni replied, "If you look behind, half the people would still be laughing. Everyone knows that in the house, it's the wife who's No. 1."

The incident goes on to show that while Dhoni may not play for India anymore, he still has those funny remarks, which made his press conferences as a skipper really fun to watch.

The veteran wicket-keeper batsman announced his retirement from international cricket two years ago but continues to go strong in the IPL. Dhoni-led CSK will begin their title defence against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium.