Fake Pakistan football team arrested in Japan, deported after visa scam sparks security alert

A total of 22 men, who were posing as football players, were deported by Japanese authorities and subsequently revealed to be involved in a human trafficking operation.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended a suspected human trafficking agent, who reportedly sent Pakistani citizens to Japan under the guise of footballers. Authorities have identified the suspect as Waqas Ali, a resident of Pasroor in Sialkot, and took him into custody on September 15. This development was initially reported by Dawn.

According to a senior FIA official, the alleged scheme involved arranging 15-day Japan visit visas for 17 individuals, facilitated by an invitation letter purportedly from the Boavista Football Club. Investigators indicated that the visa application was supplemented with a forged Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) registration letter and a counterfeit No-Objection certificate from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This created the illusion of an officially sanctioned touring party. It is believed that this group traveled to Japan on January 1, 2024, and has not returned, prompting officials to suspect it was an attempted illegal migration.

The FIA estimates that the alleged charge for this operation was around Rs 4 - 4.5 million per person. This incident highlights the lucrative black market that is taking advantage of athlete and cultural exchange visas. Investigators have disclosed that the method operated under the guise of legitimacy provided by recognizable football branding and federation documentation. The exploitation of these elements effectively reduced scrutiny during the application and arrival phases of the process.

Officials further noted that Waqas Ali had previously been implicated in a case from June 2025, which was connected to another fraudulent tour involving a 22-member 'football team' allegedly sent to Japan. In that case, Japanese immigration authorities deported the group upon arrival at the airport, prompting an FIA investigation. The recent arrest is a continuation of those proceedings and may lead to additional arrests as the agency investigates financial transactions and verifies the authenticity of the letters, stamps, and registrations used in the documentation.

The agency is said to be working with the appropriate organizations to address these loopholes and has advised applicants and families to confirm the credentials of sports tours prior to making significant payments.

