Watch: Faf du Plessis recreates Rohit Sharma's iconic walk after winning CPL 2024 title, video goes viral

After the win, Captain Faf du Plessis' slow-motion walk during the trophy ceremony has taken the internet by storm.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 04:05 PM IST

    In a remarkable achievement, Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) clinched their maiden Caribbean Premier League title as they defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) by 6 wickets in the final at the Providence Stadium on October 7.

    After the win, Captain Faf du Plessis' slow-motion walk during the trophy ceremony has taken the internet by storm.

    After receiving the prestigious CPL trophy in hand, Faf du Plessis recreated the iconic Indian captain Rohit Sharma's iconic walk from the 2024 T20 World Cup celebration, as he walked in slow-motion to join his team to lift the coveted trophy.

    Watch the viral video here:

    Meanwhile, SLK elected to bowl after winning the toss, and picked up quick wickets to dent the opposition's top order. While every bowler picked up a wicket each, Noor Ahmad was once again the star of the proceedings, registering 3 wickets for just 19 runs in his 4 overs. GAW posted 138/8 in 20 overs. Dwaine Pretorius (25 in 12 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Shai Hope (22 in 24 balls, with four boundaries) were the top-scorers for Guyana as they struggled to get going throughout the innings.

    In the run-chase, skipper Faf du Plessis (21 in 21 balls, with two fours and a six) and the in-form batter Johnson Charles (7), who collectively scored more than 850 runs in the tournament could not replicate their past heroics and got out early. SLK were 51 for 4 at one point and looked in trouble before Chase with 39 runs off 22 deliveries, with two fours and two sixes and Jones with 48 runs from 31 balls, with two fours and four sixes, started their brilliant counter-attacking innings and brought the trophy home with 11 balls to spare.
     
    Speaking after the win, SLK captain du Plessis said, "We have been really consistent throughout the league stage and I believe the two best teams played in the final. We always believed in the depth of the squad and credit to Roston and Aaron for absorbing the pressure and stepping up in the final when needed. It takes a special team performance to come here to their home ground and beat them twice. I am extremely proud of the team for showing grit throughout the tournament and getting the job done. There was an excitement at the start of the competition in St Lucia about is this gonna be the season. First CPL trophy and it is a great achievement.

    (With inputs from ANI)

