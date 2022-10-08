Faf du Plessis announces release date of his autobiography titled

Image Source: Twitter @faf1307

In his most recent social media post, former South African captain Faf du Plessis announced the release of his autobiography. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper announced on Twitter that his new book, "Faf: Through Fire," will be launched on October 28.

The 38-year-old said in a message accompanying the news that his life has been a closed book and that he has not shared his story with those outside his network. However, he explained that through this book, his admirers will be able to peek into his path.

"I’ve always been a closed book. I haven’t really shared my journey through life and cricket with the people outside of my circle. In three weeks, you will get to be a part of my circle", he wrote while sharing the pre-order links of the book.

Another ex-Protea captain, Graeme Smith, had said that Du Plessis is probably happy playing in T20 leagues around the world.

"South Africa has an equation in which they must figure out who their best XI is. Faf du Plessis is still fit, retired from the longer formats of the game, and it's that problem that India doesn't face free agents," former South African captain Graeme Smith remarked on Star Sports earlier.

While Cricket South Africa has not included Du Plessis in their squad for this year's T20 World Cup, many analysts believe that they have the players to be a dangerous side—one that can punch above their weight at the premier tournament.

South Africa T20 World Cup squad

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

