Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Faf du Plessis announces release date of his autobiography titled "Faf: Through Fire"

The 38-year-old said that his life has been a closed book and he hasn't shared his journey with people outside his circle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 06:24 AM IST

Faf du Plessis announces release date of his autobiography titled
Image Source: Twitter @faf1307

In his most recent social media post, former South African captain Faf du Plessis announced the release of his autobiography. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper announced on Twitter that his new book, "Faf: Through Fire," will be launched on October 28.

The 38-year-old said in a message accompanying the news that his life has been a closed book and that he has not shared his story with those outside his network. However, he explained that through this book, his admirers will be able to peek into his path.

"I’ve always been a closed book. I haven’t really shared my journey through life and cricket with the people outside of my circle. In three weeks, you will get to be a part of my circle", he wrote while sharing the pre-order links of the book.

Another ex-Protea captain, Graeme Smith, had said that Du Plessis is probably happy playing in T20 leagues around the world.

"South Africa has an equation in which they must figure out who their best XI is. Faf du Plessis is still fit, retired from the longer formats of the game, and it's that problem that India doesn't face free agents," former South African captain Graeme Smith remarked on Star Sports earlier.

While Cricket South Africa has not included Du Plessis in their squad for this year's T20 World Cup, many analysts believe that they have the players to be a dangerous side—one that can punch above their weight at the premier tournament.

South Africa T20 World Cup squad

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

READ| 'Kuposhit Dhoni lag raha hai': MS Dhoni's wax statue in Mysore leaves internet in splits

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Five player battles from India vs Pakistan match to watch out for
In Pics: Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS Bilaspur all set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today
In pics: The Rings of Power cast arrive in autos at screening in Mumbai, give major fashion goals
Brahmastra star Mouni Roy looks breathtaking in pink dress, drops stunning photos from Maldives
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 476 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.