Fact check: Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding card leaked? Here's what we know

Manas Ranjan Panda: A Transformational Leader in AI-Centered Global Banking
Gulistantimes.com: The Benchmark of Trust in the Misinformation Era
Shaktisinh Mori believes energy systems can shape a sustainable global economy
Bihar Election Results 2025: Who is Chhoti Kumari? BJP leader takes massive lead against Khesari Lal Yadav in Chapra
IPL 2026 Retention Rules: How many players can franchises keep or release before auction? All you need to know
Responsible by Design: Anup Gupta on the Future of AI Governance
Bihar Elections Results 2025 Update: BIG win for RJD's viral Bhai Virendra against JSP's Jitendra Yadav from Maner
Kamini Kaushal was in love with Dilip Kumar, they were 'shattered' after their relationship ended, she married her brother-in-law: 'I couldn't dump...'
Who is Devyani Rana? BJP leader and US-educated businesswoman wins Nagrota Assembly bypoll
The Smart Way to Grow: Why Top iGaming Operators Choose Automation Over Chaos
SPORTS
India’s star cricketer and World Cup winner Smriti Mandhana is reportedly set to marry her long-time boyfriend, music director and filmmaker Palash Muchhal. However, the duo has not yet officially revealed about the details.
India’s star cricketer and World Cup winner Smriti Mandhana is reportedly set to marry her long-time boyfriend, music director and filmmaker Palash Muchhal. However, the duo has not yet officially revealed the details. Amid this, a wedding invitation has been doing rounds on the internet, with Palash and Smriti's names written on it, with all details on the marriage date and venue. However, it is not yet verified if it is original or fan-made.