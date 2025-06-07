A video that quickly gained traction on social media features a news anchor reporting on Afridi's death, with an ambulance visible in the background, lending an air of authenticity to the claim.

The news about the passing of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, known for his outspoken views against India, surfaced on Saturday. A video that quickly gained traction on social media features a news anchor reporting on Afridi's death, with an ambulance visible in the background, lending an air of authenticity to the claim. The cricket community is expressing its sorrow over this news. Just days prior, Afridi had made headlines for his controversial statements regarding India.

His funeral was supposedly held in Karachi, and several officials, including the chairman of Vision Group, have shared their condolences. But upon further investigation, it turns out that this video was fabricated by AI, and Afridi is alive and well.

Watch the viral video here:

Shahid Afridi hung up his cricket boots in 2017. Throughout his international career, he amassed over 11,000 runs and took 541 wickets across all formats. He still holds the record for the most sixes in ODI cricket, with a staggering 351. India's star batsman Rohit Sharma is just 7 sixes shy of matching that record.

In Test matches, Afridi scored 1716 runs and took 48 wickets in 27 games. In 398 ODIs, he racked up 8064 runs, including 6 centuries and 39 half-centuries, while also claiming 395 wickets. In the T20 format, he contributed 1416 runs and 98 wickets to his name.

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, the Indian government has decided to ban the social media accounts of certain Pakistani news agencies, celebrities, and cricketers within India, which includes Shahid Afridi's social media profiles and YouTube channel.

