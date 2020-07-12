F1 Styrian GP: Live streaming, teams, standings, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

After the blockbuster opening of the 2020 season of the Formula 1 last week in Australia, the automotive giants lock horn once again on Sunday (July 12) in Austria.

Lewis Hamilton starts today's clash at pole position for Mercedes with teammate Valtteri Bottas in Q4.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz start Q2 and Q3 on race day.

Don't miss Round 2 of the 2020 F1 season from Austria on Sunday



Here's what time the lights go out #AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/eeCWeFOJ6E — Formula 1 (@F1) July 11, 2020

When and where to watch Styrian GP

Where and when is the Styrian GP race being held?

The Styrian GP will be played on July 12, 2020, at Red Bull Ring, Austria.

What time does the Styrian GP race begin?

The Styrian GP race will begin at 06:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Styrian GP, Serie A live in India (TV channels)?

The Styrian GP, Serie A live race will be telecasted on Star Sports Select 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Styrian GP, Serie A live streaming?

The Styrian GP, Serie A final live telecast will be available online on Disney+Hotstar VIP in India.



HERE IS THE QUALIFIER STANDING: