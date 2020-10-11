F1 Eifel GP: Live streaming, teams, standings, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

On the back of a blockbuster Formula 1 Russian GP, the automotive giants lock horn once again on Sunday (October 11) in Germany for the Eifel Grand Prix.

Just like in the previous race, Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas start today's race at pole position in P1 with teammate Lewis Hamilton in P2. Red Bull's Max Verstappen taking up the P3 spot in today race.

Meanwhile, Racing Point's Sergio Perez will start today's clash on P9. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc got P4 on the day with his partner Vettel all the way back in P11.

When and where to watch Eifel GP

Where and when is the Eifel GP race being held?

The Eifel GP will be played on October 11, 2020, in Eifel, Germany.



What time does the Eifel GP race begin?

The Eifel GP race will begin at 04:40 PM IST.

Where to watch Eifel GP, Serie A live in India (TV channels)?

The Eifel GP, live race will be telecasted on Star Sports Select 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Eifel GP, Serie A live streaming?

The Eifel GP, final race live telecast will be available online on Disney+Hotstar VIP in India.



