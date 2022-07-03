F1 British GP: Alfa Romeo racer Zhou Guanyu suffers horror crash, watch viral video

F1 British GP: Alfa Romeo racer Zhou Guanyu suffers horror crash

The only Chinese racer in Formula One, Alfa Romeo' Zhou Guanyu was involved in a horrific car crash on Sunday at the British Grand Prix. The incident which occurred during the first lap brought the race to an instant halt as the safety crew attended to the driver.

Zhou's car turned upside down after a collision with one of the fellow racers, and the impact was so intense, that Zhou was thrust across the gravel, after which his Alfa Romeo got stuck between the fencing and the tire barrier, meanwhile, the driver was stuck inside the car, all this while.

As soon as the car got wedged near the first corner, the British Grand Prix was red-flagged, and George Russell, one of the fellow drivers involved in the crash left his car and rushed to check on Zhou.

Scary accident. Glad to know that @ZhouGuanyu24 is doing ok! pic.twitter.com/kVGcHbHWCp — Drifta (@djdrifta) July 3, 2022

More to follow...