Explained: Why USA, Canada and Mexico are jointly hosting FIFA World Cup 2026

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will make history as the first edition to be hosted by three countries—USA, Canada and Mexico. Here's why FIFA opted for a joint bid, how the expanded 48-team format influenced the decision, and what it means for football's biggest tournament.

If you’re a football fan, you’ve probably caught the World Cup buzz. The 2026 tournament is set to be the biggest yet, stretching across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. But why are three countries sharing hosting duties this time?

It didn’t start out that way. At first, the US, Canada, and Mexico all wanted to host the World Cup on their own. Then they realized they were stronger together, and launched a joint campaign with the slogan “United As One.”

By 2017, they’d officially teamed up, calling their pitch to FIFA the “United Bid.” Fast forward to FIFA’s congress in Moscow the next year—member countries voted, and the United Bid landed 67 percent of the votes. For the first time in nearly a century, FIFA picked three countries to host the World Cup together. That was a big moment.

This joint approach isn’t just sentimental—it’s practical. FIFA’s decision to expand the tournament from 32 teams to 48 means there will be 104 matches in 2026. Just for comparison, that’s 40 more matches than the 2022 tournament in Qatar. No single country has the stadiums or infrastructure to handle that—at least, not without a massive build-out.

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The US, Canada, and Mexico had an advantage: their stadiums are ready to go. Every venue on their list already exists and seats an average of over 68,000 people. The cities have the hotels, transportation, medical services, and tech FIFA requires. No need to scramble to build from scratch.

For 2026, matches will be spread across 16 stadiums in 16 cities, including plenty of venues typically used for the NFL, Major League Soccer, and Liga MX. Even though it’s a shared event, the US gets the lion’s share—hosting 78 matches, while Mexico and Canada host 13 each. Most of the marquee games—the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final—happen in the US.

The 2026 World Cup isn’t just big in size; it’s enormous business. The World Trade Organization projects the event will create over $80 billion in economic activity, and $30.5 billion of that will be in the US. FIFA expects to make $13 billion from this World Cup cycle, nearly double the revenue from the 2022 tournament. Compare that to other global events: the Paris 2024 Olympics will generate about $5.2 billion. North America 2026 isn’t just setting a new bar for football—it’s set to be the most lucrative sports event ever.

Of course, spreading a tournament across a continent isn’t simple. To cut down on exhausting travel, FIFA divided the venues into three clusters: the Western region (Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles), the Central region (Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey, Houston, Dallas, Kansas City), and the Eastern region (Atlanta, Miami, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, New York/New Jersey). Teams generally stick to one cluster for group matches, but not always.

Brazil, for example, will play all their group games in the Eastern region. But South Africa kicks things off in Mexico City, heads to Atlanta, and then flies back for a game in Monterrey. Bosnia and Herzegovina face the longest hauls—starting in Toronto, then trekking to Los Angeles, and wrapping up in Seattle—covering about 5,000 km during the group stage alone.

While some teams catch a break travel-wise early on, things get wild from the knockout rounds onward. As the field narrows, squads can find themselves zipping all over North America. Fatigue might just be a new factor this year. But one thing’s for sure—the 2026 World Cup will be a tournament like no other.

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