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Explained: Why players and coaches are concerned about FIFA World Cup 2026 final venue

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final venue is facing scrutiny over concerns about extreme heat, playing conditions, and player welfare. Coaches and players fear the weather could impact performance and recovery, raising questions ahead of football's biggest match.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 05:06 PM IST

Explained: Why players and coaches are concerned about FIFA World Cup 2026 final venue
New York New Jersey Stadium (Courtesy: X)
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We're two weeks into the FIFA World Cup 2026, and teams are now either locking in spots for the knockout stage or already heading home. But the real prize? That gets decided on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where the final two teams will face off.

Concerns about the pitch

Even with a month to go before the final, talk about the playing surface just won't die down. Players and coaches are worried. They're questioning the field’s condition, and their frustration is clear. FIFA, on the other hand, keeps insisting the pitch is in “excellent” shape.

What players and coaches are saying

Brazil’s Vinicius Junior, France’s Adrien Rabiot, and coach Didier Deschamps haven’t held back with their complaints.

Vinicius gave it straight to TNT Sports Brazil: “The heat dries out the grass so fast, the game slows down and we can’t get any rhythm. Passing the ball, building attacks, it all feels disrupted. Honestly, it’s tough—we just want to play our game. But we know it’ll probably be like this for the whole tournament, so everyone’s in the same boat. We’ll adapt, and we’ll get our wins.”

Also read| FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13: Live Streaming, match details, timings, venues and more

Deschamps agreed that there’s a learning curve: “You just have to adjust. Maybe there’s cement under the grass, and it’s cut really short here. It definitely changes how we play, but we deal with it.”

Rabiot didn’t mince words: “To be honest, I’m not even sure you can call it a real pitch. It felt almost artificial—hard and rigid. We’ve just got to adapt, and I hope our next games are on better fields.”

FIFA responds

FIFA isn’t backing down. In their official statement, they pointed out their years of work with turf experts, stadium crews, and everyone involved in elite football to deliver top-quality surfaces. “All 16 stadiums are in excellent condition, both for playability and safety,” the statement said. “Yes, there have been comments about how some areas at NYNJ Stadium look, but our Turf Management Team says every pitch is healthy and performing as needed for matches at this level. How a pitch looks—on TV or in person—doesn’t always show its real quality or playability.”

What’s really happening?

Brazil were the first to complain openly, after their opener against Morocco. France added to the chorus after playing Senegal. Norway faced Senegal too on June 22, and groundskeepers got to work right away—even before the stadium emptied out after the France-Senegal match. Crews inspected the surface, smoothed out rough spots, aerated the grass, cut certain areas, and checked the length meticulously.

So, while FIFA sticks to their story about impeccable conditions, players and coaches clearly aren’t convinced. The spotlight at MetLife Stadium isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

Also read| FIFA World Cup 2026, Portugal vs Uzbekistan Preview: Cristiano Ronaldo under spotlight as pressure mounts on European giants

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