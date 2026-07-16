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Explained: Why Lionel Messi's role in Argentina's equaliser vs England was not ruled offside

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Explained: Why Lionel Messi's role in Argentina's equaliser vs England was not ruled offside

Lionel Messi's involvement in Argentina's equaliser against England sparked an offside debate during the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal. Here's a breakdown of the incident, the IFAB offside law, VAR's role, and why the goal was ultimately allowed to stand.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 04:40 PM IST

Explained: Why Lionel Messi's role in Argentina's equaliser vs England was not ruled offside
Lionel Messi (Courtesy: X)
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Argentina did it again. For the second time in this World Cup, they clawed their way back from behind to keep their unbeaten streak alive. This time, it was England standing in their way in the semifinals. England grabbed the lead when Anthony Gordon scored in the 55th minute, but Argentina didn’t buckle. With just five minutes left in regular time, Enzo Fernandez smashed home a volley to make it 1-1. Then, in stoppage time, Lautaro Martinez found the winner, sealing a dramatic 2-1 comeback for the defending champions.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an Argentina World Cup match without controversy. Fernandez’s equaliser quickly became the talk of the night—not because of the finish, but what happened just before. Messi, setting up the attack, worked a short corner and looked dangerously close to offside when he received the ball that led to the assist. England protested right away, and the commentators spotted it too. 

The VAR team got to work, reviewing Messi’s position at the moment the ball left his teammate’s foot. After a close look, VAR ruled that Messi was just onside, so the goal stood. Still, the debate didn’t die down right away, echoing past World Cups where Argentina’s key moments often sparked heated discussions.

No one argued over Martinez’s winner, though. It was clean, decisive, and launched Argentina into their seventh World Cup final—third since 2000, and their second in a row. They’re now chasing their fourth title and want to become the first team in 64 years to win back-to-back World Cups.

Spain now awaits them in the final. The big question: will the trophy head back to Europe, or will it stay in South America? The answer’s just days away. Meanwhile, England and France will battle for third place, with Kylian Mbappe and Messi still in contention for the Golden Boot.

Also read| 'We dug deep': Lionel Messi hails Argentina's fighting spirit after reaching FIFA World Cup 2026 final

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