Explained: Why Kylian Mbappe is ahead of Lionel Messi in Golden Boot race despite being level on goals

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are level on goals at the FIFA World Cup 2026, but the France forward currently leads the Golden Boot race. Here's how FIFA's tie-break criteria—including assists and minutes played—have put Mbappé ahead of the Argentina captain.

France are a single victory away from another World Cup final, and Kylian Mbappe is at the heart of it. He scored his eighth goal—the most of anyone in the tournament—before Ousmane Dembélé added a second, and France rolled past Morocco 2-0 in Friday’s quarter-final at Boston Stadium. Now they’re locked into the last four of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mbappe broke the game open in the 60th minute. France had controlled the action from the start but couldn’t turn that dominance into a goal until then. Not long after, Dembéle sealed the win with a cool finish in the 66th minute. That was enough for Didier Deschamps’ squad—they coasted into the semi-finals.

Waiting for them is Spain or Belgium. Those two face off for a shot at France in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday.

With another goal under his belt, Mbappe is heating up the Golden Boot race. He’s now at eight goals, tied with Lionel Messi, but he edges ahead because he’s clocked more assists.

Here’s why Mbappe leads the race

Even though both have eight goals, assists act as the tiebreaker for the Golden Boot. That’s FIFA’s rule: if goal tallies are equal, count assists; if there’s still no separation, minutes played comes next.

So far, Mbappe has three assists to go with his eight goals. Messi has one assist. Add it up—Mbappe has directly contributed to 11 goals in this World Cup, Messi to nine. That puts France’s captain at the top of the leaderboard.

How the match played out

Morocco came in as Africa’s reigning champions and tournament darlings. Pundits thought they’d trouble France, but the match told a different story. France controlled things from the opening whistle. Morocco only forced Mike Maignan to make one save—a speculative free kick from Azzedine Ounahi in the 83rd minute.

France could’ve gone ahead sooner. Mbappe won a penalty in the first half, drawing a foul from Noussair Mazraoui. After a long VAR check, he stepped up to take it, but Morocco’s keeper Yassine Bounou guessed right and parried his shot.

Morocco held out until halftime and had plenty of crowd support, but their attacks lacked bite. Despite being 70 years removed from French rule, the underdogs just couldn’t handle the pressure.

Then, halfway through the second half, Mbappe found the net from outside the box—a trademark right-footed strike that beat Bounou all ends up. That made him France’s all-time top scorer: 64 goals in 104 games. It was also his 20th World Cup goal in as many matches, just one shy of Messi’s tournament record of 21.

Six minutes later, Dembele made it 2-0, carving through midfield before slotting in his fifth goal of the tournament. As the Ballon d’Or holder, he showed his class yet again.

Now, France waits on the winner of Spain vs. Belgium. The team’s quest for another World Cup title stays alive.

Also read| Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele fire France past Morocco into FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals