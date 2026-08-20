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Explained: Why India could miss FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 semis despite reaching Round 2

India’s 5-3 win over Pakistan sends them into Round 2 of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026. However, under the new format, advancing from Round 2 requires India to finish strongly to secure a place in the semi-finals.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 20, 2026, 12:08 PM IST

Explained: Why India could miss FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 semis despite reaching Round 2
Courtesy: X/@TheHockeyIndia
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India triumphed over Pakistan with a score of 5-3, securing their place in Round 2 of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026. Alongside England, India has advanced from Group D. They concluded the group stage with England finishing first with nine points and a goal difference (GD) of +11. India secured second place with six points and a GD of +2. However, their aspirations for the semifinals are precarious.

New road to the World Cup

What accounts for this situation? It is due to the new format introduced this year. Unlike previous editions that featured another group stage, this World Cup employs a round robin system following the initial round. Consequently, India finds themselves on the brink of elimination. In the next round, two teams from each group will form a new group. Both teams from Group D (India and England) will join the two teams from Group A (Netherlands and either Argentina or Japan) to create Group E.

The numbers working against India

In Round 2, each team will compete against the two teams from the opposing group (which means India and England will face the Netherlands and either Argentina or Japan), while the points and GD from the matches between the two qualified teams in the previous group will be carried over.

India’s path from here

As a result, England will commence with three points and a +2 GD, whereas India will start with no points and a -2 GD. If the Netherlands defeats Japan, they will also begin with three points and a +2 GD, having previously beaten Argentina 3-1. Thus, Argentina and Japan can only advance by winning their final matches.

India’s World Cup journey so far

India kicked off their World Cup journey with a 3-1 victory against Wales, followed by a 4-2 loss to England. Their win over Pakistan guaranteed their progression to the next round, where they face a significant challenge.

51 years without a World Cup

Despite their success at the Olympics, India's sole World Cup title was achieved in 1975 when they overcame Pakistan 2-1 in the final. The 51-year title drought could potentially end this time, but it will be a formidable task for the Indian team to reach the final four with their current points and GD working against them.

Also read| Hockey World Cup: Harmanpreet Singh scores twice as India beat Pakistan 5-3 in high-octane clash to secure next-round spot

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