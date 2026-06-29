Explained: Why 9 African teams reached FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 while only two Asian nations made it

Africa emerged as the biggest surprise package of the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage, with nine nations reaching the Round of 32, while only Japan and South Korea progressed from Asia. Here's a closer look at the key factors behind the contrasting fortunes of the two continents.

Africa just made history at the 2026 World Cup—10 nations qualified for the tournament, a huge leap from the old record of two. And after Congo beat Uzbekistan 3-1 and Algeria pulled off a wild 3-3 draw with Austria, nine African teams are through to the knockout stage. Pretty impressive.

After 17 days of competition, here’s the roll call for Africa at the round of 32: Morocco, South Africa, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Cape Verde, Egypt, Congo, and Algeria. Not bad for a continent that, until now, only ever had two teams in the knockouts at once—back in 2014 and 2022.

Morocco set the pace four years ago in Qatar, becoming Africa’s first semifinalist, and they look strong again—they managed to hold Brazil to a 1-1 draw. And with Morocco set to co-host the World Cup in 2030, the momentum is real.

This year’s story is more than just the usual favorites, though. Cape Verde and Congo crashed the party, proving African soccer is deeper than anyone realized. Sure, Congo’s got a mountain to climb against England in their next match, but right now, they’re soaking it in.

“It’s really historic for our country,” said forward Fiston Mayele after their latest win. “First win, first knockout stage. Everyone back in Congo is happy—we’re proud to be Congolese. And I think we’ll keep going.” Mayele got on the scoresheet in the 78th minute, sandwiched between two goals from Yoane Wissa—a penalty in the 68th minute and one more in stoppage time.

Algeria? They lived through the tournament’s most dramatic finish. Tied 2-2 with Austria in stoppage time, captain Riyad Mahrez pounced with a go-ahead goal. Austria hit back at the death to tie it up, but both teams still advanced. Pure chaos, and enough to move on.

After Congo’s win, Wissa sat with the player of the game award and talked about how long it took for his country to reach this stage. “It’s only the second time we’ve been at the World Cup, 52 years later. We started qualifying four years ago. First game we drew Portugal, lost to Colombia. This time, we were losing one-nil after 10 minutes. Nothing’s easy in football. You just need resilience—and when moments like this come, enjoy them, because they don’t happen often.”

He’s hoping this changes things for African football. “Now every African team can dream big. Last World Cup, Morocco reached the semifinal. Now it’s even more. Young players are coming through, guys like Sadiki and Mukau. Our federation can dream big.”

Asia, though ran into a wall. The region’s structure is so lopsided: only the usual suspects—Japan and Australia—came out of the group stage. Top teams like South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Iran? All gone.

The way Asia organizes qualifying protects the top nations and leaves the rest almost untested until they face heavyweights from Europe or South America. When teams like Jordan, Iraq or Uzbekistan landed in North America the gap in skill was just too much. Even the top Asian teams struggled—South Korea got outmuscled by South Africa, Saudi Arabia ran out of ideas in Group H.

This World Cup showed one thing for sure—when the tournament gets bigger you better bring depth. Africa did and nearly every team was a threat. Asia relied on a few giants and once they stumbled there was nothing left.

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