FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor reach Jamnagar for Isha, Akash Ambani’s grand birthday bash; See Pics

Explained: How LeBron James' name got pulled into NBA's biggest gambling scandal in decades

Millionaire domestic help Wajid Ali arrested in Pakistan for stealing Rs 227000, gold biscuits; owns multiple properties, cars

Apple cider vinegar: 5 benefits, risks, tips to use it safely for better health

'I Love Muhammad' posters spark controversy at JNU ahead of students' union polls

Cyclone Montha threat looms over Bay of Bengal, IMD issues orange alert for THESE districts of Tamil Nadu; check forecast

Maharashtra: Woman doctor dies by suicide; note on palm alleges rape, mental harassment by two police personnel

Pakistan pulls out of Junior Hockey World Cup in India amid tense relations; FIH to name replacement team soon

Bihar elections 2025: Amit Shah takes dig at Mahagathbadhan CM face Tejashwi Yadav, says 'supda saaf hone...'

Pakistan's new brainwashing syllabus includes PM Modi, leaked video reveals shocking details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor reach Jamnagar for Isha, Akash Ambani’s grand birthday bash; See Pics

Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor reach Jamnagar for Isha, Akash Ambani’s grand birthda

Explained: How LeBron James' name got pulled into NBA's biggest gambling scandal in decades

Explained: How LeBron James' name got pulled into NBA's biggest gambling scandal

Millionaire domestic help Wajid Ali arrested in Pakistan for stealing Rs 227000, gold biscuits; owns multiple properties, cars

Millionaire domestic help Wajid Ali arrested in Pakistan for stealing Rs 22700

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeSports

SPORTS

Explained: How LeBron James' name got pulled into NBA's biggest gambling scandal in decades

LeBron James' name has emerged in a shocking NBA betting scandal, raising eyebrows across the basketball world. While he is not accused of wrongdoing, experts explain how his connection surfaced and what it means for the league, players, and ongoing investigations.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 06:41 PM IST

Explained: How LeBron James' name got pulled into NBA's biggest gambling scandal in decades
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran superstar LeBron James has emerged in the federal probe concerning illegal betting in the NBA. Among those arrested Thursday by the FBI in a broad operation targeting two significant gambling networks were the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat player Terry Rozier, part of a group exceeding 30 individuals. Authorities revealed that these operations involved the leaking of insider information about NBA players and the manipulation of poker games linked to Mafia families.

Blazers coach Chauncey Billups is facing allegations of conspiring to manipulate high-stakes card games associated with La Cosa Nostra. In a separate case, Heat guard Rozier is implicated in a scheme that utilized confidential player data to secure winning bets on NBA games. Also taken into custody was Damon Jones, a former NBA assistant coach and player with 11 years of experience, who is accused of participating in both gambling operations.

The indictments claim that Jones, who has a close relationship with James, disclosed private information regarding player injuries and game availability to aid a gambling ring. One instance mentioned involved James being sidelined for a February 2023 game due to ankle issues, information that was allegedly exploited by bettors connected to Jones.

The indictments also mention several unnamed NBA players whose injury statuses and game participation influenced betting trends, although none are charged with any misconduct or were aware of the illicit activities.

Players highlighted through injury reports include James, Anthony Davis, and Damian Lillard. Documents reveal that the accused shared details about their involvement in a March 24, 2023 game featuring the Portland Trail Blazers, along with two games from the 2023–2024 season involving the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the realm of sports betting, the accused individuals are charged with acquiring sensitive information from NBA players or coaches that could influence player performance, subsequently sharing this data with others to facilitate betting. The indictment reveals that players sometimes altered their performance or left games prematurely to sway prop bets—wagers that forecast whether a player will exceed certain statistics, including points, rebounds, or assists.

Also read| Who will India face in Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final? All possible scenarios explained

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Prajakta Koli’s Go-To Skincare: This simple 4-ingredient DIY scrub keeps her skin glowing
Prajakta Koli’s Go-To Skincare: This simple 4-ingredient DIY scrub keeps her ski
Travelling for Chhath Puja? Smart ways to book cheap flight tickets online
Travelling for Chhath Puja? Smart ways to book cheap flight tickets online
Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Co. celebrate Diwali 2025 with team dinner at Adelaide's 'British Raj' ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI
Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Co. celebrate Diwali 2025 with team dinner
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's heroics in vain as Australia beat India by 2 wickets to clinch ODI series in Adelaide
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's heroics in vain as Australia beat India by 2 wickets
INS Vikrant: Floating fortress that gave Pakistan sleepless nights during Operation Sindoor
INS Vikrant: Floating fortress that gave Pak sleepless nights during Ops Sindoor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE