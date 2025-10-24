Explained: How LeBron James' name got pulled into NBA's biggest gambling scandal in decades

LeBron James' name has emerged in a shocking NBA betting scandal, raising eyebrows across the basketball world. While he is not accused of wrongdoing, experts explain how his connection surfaced and what it means for the league, players, and ongoing investigations.

Veteran superstar LeBron James has emerged in the federal probe concerning illegal betting in the NBA. Among those arrested Thursday by the FBI in a broad operation targeting two significant gambling networks were the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat player Terry Rozier, part of a group exceeding 30 individuals. Authorities revealed that these operations involved the leaking of insider information about NBA players and the manipulation of poker games linked to Mafia families.

Blazers coach Chauncey Billups is facing allegations of conspiring to manipulate high-stakes card games associated with La Cosa Nostra. In a separate case, Heat guard Rozier is implicated in a scheme that utilized confidential player data to secure winning bets on NBA games. Also taken into custody was Damon Jones, a former NBA assistant coach and player with 11 years of experience, who is accused of participating in both gambling operations.

The indictments claim that Jones, who has a close relationship with James, disclosed private information regarding player injuries and game availability to aid a gambling ring. One instance mentioned involved James being sidelined for a February 2023 game due to ankle issues, information that was allegedly exploited by bettors connected to Jones.

The indictments also mention several unnamed NBA players whose injury statuses and game participation influenced betting trends, although none are charged with any misconduct or were aware of the illicit activities.

Players highlighted through injury reports include James, Anthony Davis, and Damian Lillard. Documents reveal that the accused shared details about their involvement in a March 24, 2023 game featuring the Portland Trail Blazers, along with two games from the 2023–2024 season involving the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the realm of sports betting, the accused individuals are charged with acquiring sensitive information from NBA players or coaches that could influence player performance, subsequently sharing this data with others to facilitate betting. The indictment reveals that players sometimes altered their performance or left games prematurely to sway prop bets—wagers that forecast whether a player will exceed certain statistics, including points, rebounds, or assists.

