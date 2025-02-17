The property is located in Indiabulls Sky, which Equinox India Developments Ltd developed. The apartment spans a carpet area of 2,158 square feet and a built-up area of 2,590 square feet and comes with three car parking spaces.

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan, along with his wife Sagarika Ghatge and her brother Shivjeet Ghatge, has purchased a 2,600 square feet luxury apartment in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for Rs 11 crore, according to Square Yards.

Real estate consultant Square Yards said it had reviewed property registration documents. The transaction was registered in February 2025, the consultant said in a statement.

The property is located in Indiabulls Sky, which Equinox India Developments Ltd developed. The apartment spans a carpet area of 2,158 square feet and a built-up area of 2,590 square feet and comes with three car parking spaces.

The deal includes a stamp duty payment of Rs 66 lakh and a registration charge of Rs 30,000. As per RERA, Indiabulls Sky is a ready-to-move-in residential project spread across 3 acres. Currently, the average resale property price in the project is Rs 49,096 per square feet.

For those unaware, Mumbai's upscale neighbourhood, Lower Parel, is a coveted address for luxury living, boasting seamless connectivity to key business hubs like Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Nariman Point. This prime locale has caught the attention of Bollywood A-listers, including Abhishek Bachchan and Shahid Kapoor, as well as renowned writer Amish Tripathi, who have all invested in properties here, as revealed by Square Yards.

Zaheer Khan has been a cricket legend and Arjuna Award recipient. With a storied cricket career spanning 2000-2014, Zaheer was a key player in India's 2011 Cricket World Cup victory and a member of the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy-winning team.

After retiring from international cricket in 2015, Zaheer married actress, model, and former national-level hockey player Sagarika Ghatge in 2017. The power couple's latest luxury purchase is a testament to their refined taste and love for high-end living.



(Inputs from PTI)