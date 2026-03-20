Ex-Pakistani cricketer criticises Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB for lack of leadership, says 'They appear to be kneeling'

Ahmed Shehzad criticised the PCB after Pakistan’s poor run, including a T20 World Cup exit and Bangladesh ODI loss. He blamed over-reliance on a core group, lack of accountability, and weak board control, calling for structural reforms and fresh talent.

Pakistan cricket is once again under scrutiny following a string of disappointing performances. An early exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight stage, followed by a 2-1 ODI series loss in Bangladesh, has triggered strong reactions from former opener Ahmed Shehzad. His remarks reflect a growing frustration among fans and former players over the team’s inconsistent results and management approach.

Questions Over PCB’s Long-Term Strategy

Shehzad’s criticism goes beyond match outcomes, focusing instead on what he sees as structural issues within the Pakistan Cricket Board. He argued that the board invested heavily in a select group of players, promoting them as the central figures of both the national team and the Pakistan Super League. According to him, this strategy created over-reliance on a small core without delivering sustained success.

He suggested that these players were not only given leadership roles but were also heavily backed commercially, becoming the faces of Pakistan cricket. However, the expected results, he claims, never followed.

Lack of Accountability Raises Concerns

A major part of Shehzad’s frustration lies in what he perceives as a lack of responsibility among senior players. He accused them of failing to acknowledge poor performances and instead shifting blame. This, he believes, reflects deeper issues within the team culture, where ego and internal dynamics prevent honest self-assessment.

Shehzad also questioned whether the board has maintained control over decision-making, suggesting that authority has weakened over time. In his view, the PCB appears hesitant to challenge the very players it once strongly supported.

Call for Change and Fresh Talent

The former opener emphasised the need for renewal, arguing that Pakistan cricket has delayed introducing new talent. He criticised the board for repeating short-term fixes after every setback instead of implementing long-term reforms. According to Shehzad, fans have begun to recognise this pattern, leading to growing disillusionment.

His comments underline a broader concern: that Pakistan cricket’s struggles are not just about form but about a system that prioritises star-building over accountability and evolution.

As pressure mounts, the PCB faces a critical moment to reassess its strategy, rebuild trust, and chart a clearer path forward for the national team.