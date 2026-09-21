Ex-India chief selector Chetan Sharma makes big statement on Rohit Sharma’s 2027 World Cup chances

Amid rising talk over Rohit Sharma's ODI future, former chief selector Chetan Sharma has come out in his support.

Former chief selector Chetan Sharma supports Rohit Sharma's continuation in ODIs, emphasising that age is merely a number. He praised Rohit and Virat Kohli as the 'Kohinoors' of Indian cricket, asserting that if they remain fit and continue to perform, they should keep playing.

Debate over Rohit Sharma's ODI future continues

For the last year or so, Rohit Sharma has gone into every series with growing speculation over his future. The departure of current chief selector Ajit Agarkar, which will become official after October 4, has again turned the spotlight on the former India skipper. It is widely believed that Agarkar's fallout with the BCCI over Rohit's future could be the catalyst for the former India and Mumbai pacer not seeking an extension of his tenure. On September 3, after a review meeting at its headquarters in Mumbai, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia once again sought to quash the uncertainty around Rohit's ODI future.

Chetan Sharma backs Rohit and Kohli

Former India pacer and chief selector Chetan Sharma supports Rohit, 39, in continuing to wear India's ODI jersey amidst ongoing debate. Speaking to TOI on Monday, Sharma said, "I can understand that people are saying a hundred things. I have been a cricketer too, so I respect and love them as cricketers. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the 'Kohinoors' of Indian cricket. Age is just a number. If they are good, then why not? I myself was a selector. Rohit recently scored a century (138 against England at Lord's in the third ODI on July 19). Virat, every game he gets one. Then what is the problem? We want players who can win games for us, and they both are capable of doing it," he said. Sharma, the first bowler to take a hat-trick in ODI World Cup history in 1987 against New Zealand at Nagpur, said, "I love watching them when they come and bat for India and they win trophies for us. Rohit won us a trophy after so many years. We should be grateful."

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On ODI World Cup 2027 and domestic cricket

Sharma expressed support for Rohit and Kohli participating in the ODI World Cup next year, stating that their fitness and performance make a strong case for their inclusion. He also endorsed the BCCI's mandate on domestic cricket, emphasising that success in competitions like the Ranji Trophy should earn players a chance. Additionally, Sharma expressed confidence in both Indian men's and women's teams winning gold at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.