FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Adivi Sesh calls Dhurandhar 'country's biggest film', says his 'heart broke, blood boiled' when...: 'As someone who...'

'GOAT moment' for fans as Lionel Messi meets Sachin Tendulkar at iconic Wankhede stadium, receives 2011 World Cup–winning cricket jersey

IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today’s match against South Africa in Dharamshala?

EAM Jaishankar strongly condemns Australia's Bondi Beach mass shooting targeting Jewish Hanukkah celebrations, says, 'terror attack...'

India crush Pakistan by 90 runs in U19 Asia Cup clash as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi steals spotlight

After Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan meets Lionel Messi with her boys Taimur and Jeh during GOAT India Tour 2025

Ex-England captain describes 'scary' moments trapped in restaurant amid Bondi Beach mass shooting

PM Modi condemns Bondi Beach terror attack in Sydney: 'On behalf of people of India...'

Dhurandhar OTT release: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run

India issues BIG statement after Mexico imposes 50% import tariffs: 'Right to take appropriate...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today’s match against South Africa in Dharamshala?

IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today’s match against Sout

EAM Jaishankar strongly condemns Australia's Bondi Beach mass shooting targeting Jewish Hanukkah celebrations, says, 'terror attack...'

EAM Jaishankar strongly condemns Australia's Bondi Beach shooting targeting Ha

India crush Pakistan by 90 runs in U19 Asia Cup clash as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi steals spotlight

India crush Pakistan by 90 runs in U19 Asia Cup clash as 14-year-old Vaibhav

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...

Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel

HomeSports

SPORTS

Ex-England captain describes 'scary' moments trapped in restaurant amid Bondi Beach mass shooting

Former England captain Vaughan has opened up about his frightening experience during the Bondi Beach mass shooting, revealing how he was locked inside a restaurant amid the chaos. Vaughan described the tense moments and uncertainty as the situation unfolded.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 14, 2025, 06:09 PM IST

Ex-England captain describes 'scary' moments trapped in restaurant amid Bondi Beach mass shooting
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former England captain Michael Vaughan disclosed a startling incident, stating that he found himself trapped in a restaurant near Bondi Beach in Sydney, where two gunmen opened fire, leading to the tragic loss of 12 lives, according to the latest reports from Australian media.

For those unfamiliar, Bondi Beach is recognized as one of Australia's most famous beaches and a favored tourist destination. It’s no surprise that on a Sunday evening, the area was bustling with people when the incident occurred during the height of the summer season in the country.

Among those present was former England captain Michael Vaughan, who is currently in Australia as part of the media team for the 2025 Ashes series between Australia and England.

Vaughan recounted being locked inside a restaurant in the vicinity, describing it as a frightening experience. Fortunately, he emerged unscathed and expressed his gratitude to the emergency services.

"Being locked in a restaurant in Bondi was scary .. Now home safe .. but thanks so much to the emergency services and the guy who confronted the terrorist .. thoughts with all who have been affected .. xxx," wrote Vaughan on X.

Authorities have indicated that the gunmen specifically targeted individuals celebrating the Jewish festival 'Hanukkah,' who had gathered for an event at the beach known as 'Chanukah by the Sea.' It has now come to light that one of the gunmen was neutralized, while the other is in critical condition.

A video circulating on social media captures a brave bystander who managed to disarm a gunman, despite being unarmed himself.

“The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing. "Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected I have just spoken to the AFP Commissioner and with the NSW Premier. We are working with the NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed," said Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a statement.

This incident has been labeled as the most devastating mass shooting in Australia since 1996, when a single gunman took the lives of 35 people at Port Arthur.

Also read| Gulfstream jets, luxury hotels and mega deals: How Lionel Messi's billion-dollar fortune dwarfs even cricket icon Virat Kohli

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today’s match against South Africa in Dharamshala?
IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today’s match against Sout
EAM Jaishankar strongly condemns Australia's Bondi Beach mass shooting targeting Jewish Hanukkah celebrations, says, 'terror attack...'
EAM Jaishankar strongly condemns Australia's Bondi Beach shooting targeting Ha
India crush Pakistan by 90 runs in U19 Asia Cup clash as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi steals spotlight
India crush Pakistan by 90 runs in U19 Asia Cup clash as 14-year-old Vaibhav
After Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan meets Lionel Messi with her boys Taimur and Jeh during GOAT India Tour 2025
After SRK, Kareena Kapoor Khan meets Lionel Messi with her boys Taimur and Jeh
Ex-England captain describes 'scary' moments trapped in restaurant amid Bondi Beach mass shooting
Ex-England captain describes 'scary' moments trapped in restaurant amid Bondi Be
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement