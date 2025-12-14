Ex-England captain describes 'scary' moments trapped in restaurant amid Bondi Beach mass shooting

Former England captain Vaughan has opened up about his frightening experience during the Bondi Beach mass shooting, revealing how he was locked inside a restaurant amid the chaos. Vaughan described the tense moments and uncertainty as the situation unfolded.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan disclosed a startling incident, stating that he found himself trapped in a restaurant near Bondi Beach in Sydney, where two gunmen opened fire, leading to the tragic loss of 12 lives, according to the latest reports from Australian media.

For those unfamiliar, Bondi Beach is recognized as one of Australia's most famous beaches and a favored tourist destination. It’s no surprise that on a Sunday evening, the area was bustling with people when the incident occurred during the height of the summer season in the country.

Among those present was former England captain Michael Vaughan, who is currently in Australia as part of the media team for the 2025 Ashes series between Australia and England.

Vaughan recounted being locked inside a restaurant in the vicinity, describing it as a frightening experience. Fortunately, he emerged unscathed and expressed his gratitude to the emergency services.

"Being locked in a restaurant in Bondi was scary .. Now home safe .. but thanks so much to the emergency services and the guy who confronted the terrorist .. thoughts with all who have been affected .. xxx," wrote Vaughan on X.

Authorities have indicated that the gunmen specifically targeted individuals celebrating the Jewish festival 'Hanukkah,' who had gathered for an event at the beach known as 'Chanukah by the Sea.' It has now come to light that one of the gunmen was neutralized, while the other is in critical condition.

A video circulating on social media captures a brave bystander who managed to disarm a gunman, despite being unarmed himself.

“The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing. "Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected I have just spoken to the AFP Commissioner and with the NSW Premier. We are working with the NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed," said Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a statement.

This incident has been labeled as the most devastating mass shooting in Australia since 1996, when a single gunman took the lives of 35 people at Port Arthur.

