'Ex-coach Kabir Khan' Shah Rukh Khan and 'real coach' Sjoerd Marijne's banter is gold

The Indian women's hockey team shocked World No. 2 Australia in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. India beat Australia 1-0 and moved into the semis and this is the first time that the women's hockey team has reached the semi-finals of the Games.

Coach Sjoerd Marijne had shared a photo of him alongside the entire hockey squad and captioned it "Sorry family, I coming again later (sic)".

Soon after the win, fans started to compare coach Marijne to the fictional character 'Kabir Khan' portrayed by Shahrukh Khan in the Bollywood movie 'Chak de India'.

After the photo went viral, actor Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and replied to the tweet saying, "Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan".

Soon after, Marijne wrote back saying, "Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach".

As for the clash, it was a historic moment for the Indian women's hockey team. Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal in the match during the first half through a penalty corner and the Indian women held it to the end.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian men's hockey team reached the last four of the Olympics for the first time in 41 years as the team defeated Great Britain 3-1.

The last four berth had eluded the Indian men's hockey team since the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games where the team led by V Baskaran won the eighth Gold medal for India.

(Inputs from ANI)