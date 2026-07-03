Ex-BCCI selector backs Sanju Samson, asks ‘Why target him?’ After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses T20 debut in Ireland series

An ex-BCCI selector defended Sanju Samson and questioned calls for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut after the youngster was not included in India’s Ireland T20I playing XI.

Former BCCI selector Saba Karim has defended India's cautious approach towards teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying it would be unfair to drop Sanju Samson from the T20I side despite growing calls for the 15-year-old's international debut.

Saba Karim backs Sanju Samson

Sooryavanshi, after a remarkable IPL 2026 season with 776 runs, has received his first India call-up, generating enthusiasm among fans and former players for his debut. If selected, he would break Sachin Tendulkar's record as India's youngest international cricketer. However, former selector Karim argues against replacing Sanju Samson, citing Samson's consistent performance and vital contribution to India's recent T20 World Cup victory. Karim said.

Karim said, 'I don't think so at this stage. Sanju Samson is a fabulous player. He has been a match-winner. He had a very good IPL season. Before that, he was the Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup. What are we looking at? Sanju Samson would be thinking, 'Why is everyone pointing the gun at me?'

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Pujara urges patience for the teenager

Karim went on to say that Sooryavanshi's inclusion in India's senior squad is a noteworthy accomplishment. He claims that training with seasoned international players will help the youngster grow as a person and as a cricket player while also helping them comprehend the level of competitiveness needed to secure a spot in the starting lineup.

Cheteshwar Pujara, a former Indian batsman, expressed a similar opinion, describing the young player's selection to the squad as a dream come true. He stated that Sooryavanshi's chance will present itself eventually and that the current setting provides the ideal setting for learning from coaches and experienced players. India is currently on a five-match Twenty20 International tour of England. Rain caused the first innings of the initial match in Durham to be cancelled, and the second Twenty20 International is set to take place on Saturday.