FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Sanae Takaichi India Visit: Japanese PM Tries Her Hand At Santoor During India Visit

Sanae Takaichi India Visit: Japanese PM Tries Her Hand At Santoor During India Visit

FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann resigns after shock Round of 32 exit; Jürgen Klopp emerges as favourite

FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann resigns after shock

Israel Iran War: Supreme Leader Mojtaba To Skip Father Ali Khamenei's Funeral Over Security Concerns

Israel Iran War: Supreme Leader Mojtaba To Skip Father Ali Khamenei's Funeral Over Security Concerns

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy

Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy

Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT

Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Ex-BCCI selector backs Sanju Samson, asks ‘Why target him?’ After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses T20 debut in Ireland series

An ex-BCCI selector defended Sanju Samson and questioned calls for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut after the youngster was not included in India’s Ireland T20I playing XI.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 01:05 PM IST

Ex-BCCI selector backs Sanju Samson, asks ‘Why target him?’ After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses T20 debut in Ireland series
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former BCCI selector Saba Karim has defended India's cautious approach towards teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying it would be unfair to drop Sanju Samson from the T20I side despite growing calls for the 15-year-old's international debut.

Saba Karim backs Sanju Samson

Sooryavanshi, after a remarkable IPL 2026 season with 776 runs, has received his first India call-up, generating enthusiasm among fans and former players for his debut. If selected, he would break Sachin Tendulkar's record as India's youngest international cricketer. However, former selector Karim argues against replacing Sanju Samson, citing Samson's consistent performance and vital contribution to India's recent T20 World Cup victory. Karim said.

Karim said, 'I don't think so at this stage. Sanju Samson is a fabulous player. He has been a match-winner. He had a very good IPL season. Before that, he was the Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup. What are we looking at? Sanju Samson would be thinking, 'Why is everyone pointing the gun at me?'

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Will Cristiano Ronaldo take retirement? Portugal star breaks silence

Pujara urges patience for the teenager

Karim went on to say that Sooryavanshi's inclusion in India's senior squad is a noteworthy accomplishment. He claims that training with seasoned international players will help the youngster grow as a person and as a cricket player while also helping them comprehend the level of competitiveness needed to secure a spot in the starting lineup.

Cheteshwar Pujara, a former Indian batsman, expressed a similar opinion, describing the young player's selection to the squad as a dream come true. He stated that Sooryavanshi's chance will present itself eventually and that the current setting provides the ideal setting for learning from coaches and experienced players. India is currently on a five-match Twenty20 International tour of England. Rain caused the first innings of the initial match in Durham to be cancelled, and the second Twenty20 International is set to take place on Saturday.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Centre government orders removal of apps used in viral e-rickshaw shutdown incidents
Centre government orders removal of apps used in e-rickshaw shutdown incidents
FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann resigns after shock Round of 32 exit; Jürgen Klopp emerges as favourite
FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann resigns after shock
SC refuses to cancel Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail order, says 'Won't go back to jail'. Why?
'Won't go to jail': SC refuses to cancel Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail order
India to play Test cricket in Sri Lanka after 9 years; Galle and Colombo named venues
India to play Test cricket in Sri Lanka after 9 years; Galle, Colombo to host
Alpha Twitter review: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari 'pathetic' film is 'final nail in YRF Spy Universe', netizens slam Dhurandhar-inspired logic, Hrithik's 'Krrish mode' cameo
Alpha review: Alia, Sharvari's film is 'final coffin' in YRF Spy Universe
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy
Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy
Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT
Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement