Ex-Australia captain Michael Clarke slapped by girlfriend amid cheating allegations; video goes viral

Michael Clarke, Yarbrough, and brother Karl Stefanovic were having dinner on January 10, when this ugly public fracas took place.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 01:45 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke has been embroiled in a fresh scandal after his girlfriend, Jade Yarbrough, publicly accused him of infidelity. On January 10, the trio of Clarke, Yarbrough, and Karl Stefanovic were dining together when the altercation occurred. Yarbrough reportedly confronted Clarke over his alleged contact with his ex-girlfriend, Pip Edwards.

According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, Clarke, Yarbrough, Karl Stefanovic, and his partner were dining in Noosa when Yarbrough suddenly lost her temper and slapped Clarke multiple times across the face. Yarbrough shouted at the former Australian cricket captain and accused him of being unfaithful.

WATCH:

After receiving multiple slaps, Clarke continued to insult Yarbrough's brother Stefanovic, saying, "Karlos, I'm telling you now, don't you dare walk away. She can punch me, but you, you coward!" Jade was not pleased with Clarke's behavior and warned him to stay away from Stefanovic.

The heated argument was so confrontational that an onlooker could be heard shouting, “There are children over there!” and imploring the group to take the dispute elsewhere, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Former Australian captain, Michael Clarke, vehemently denied the cheating accusations made by Yarbrough before the model threatened to expose their private messages to Edwards in a public forum. To make matters worse, Clarke also suffered an injury to his right leg, compounding the already difficult situation.

The right-handed batter apologized profusely for the unsightly incident and accepted full responsibility for his actions. "I'm deeply regretful for having put people I hold in the highest esteem in this difficult situation," he told the publication.

“My actions in the lead-up to this altercation were nothing short of shameful and regrettable. I am shattered that because of my actions, I’ve drawn women of class and integrity, and my mates, into this situation.”

