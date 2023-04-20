Everything About PV. Sindhu: Early life, Education, Achievements, Racket, and more

Pusarla Venkata Sindhu is the first and youngest Indian women's badminton player to win a silver medal at an international competition (the 2016 Olympics, held in Rio de Janeiro). Again, she made her nation proud by winning a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022, held in Birmingham.

She has won many awards and titles at national and international tournaments like the BWF Circuit and the World Championship. And it is why, today, PV Sindhu is considered one of the most successful sportspersons and a well-known sporting icon of the 21st century.

PV. Sindhu: Birth, Early Life, and Education

PV Sindhu was born on July 5, 1995, in Hyderabad, India, to Mr. PV Ramana and Mrs. P Vijaya. Sindhu has a sports background, as her father was a volleyball player who won a bronze medal in 1986 at the Seoul Asian Games and was also awarded the Arjuna Award in 2000 for his tremendous contribution to sports.

PV Sindhu took her education from Auxilium High School, Hyderabad, and St. Ann's College for Women, Hyderabad.

PV. Sindhu: Badminton Career

Apart from schooling, she also started playing badminton at the very young age of eight and decided to make her career in this sport, for which she started taking her sessions under the guidance of Mehboob Ali. She used to travel 56 km every day from her residence to the badminton court of the Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications, Secunderabad.

Later, Sindhu joined Gopichand Badminton Academy, after which she won many titles in the 10, 13, and 14-year-old categories.

Sindhu began her international journey at fourteen, winning the Junior Asian Championships title in 2009 before clinching bronze with an excellent performance at the 2013 badminton world championships.

PV Sindhu Achievements

Padma Bhushan – Sindhu was awarded the highest civilian award in January 2020.

– Sindhu was awarded the highest civilian award in January 2020. Padma Shri- PV Sindhu was awarded the fourth highest civilian award in March 2015.

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna - Sindhu was awarded the highest sporting honor of India in August 2016.

- Sindhu was awarded the highest sporting honor of India in August 2016. Arjuna Award- PV Sindhu was awarded for outstanding performance in September 2013.

PV Sindhu was awarded for outstanding performance in September 2013. World Championship - Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win gold at BWF World Championship in 2019.

- Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win gold at BWF World Championship in 2019. Rio Olympics - PV Sindhu is the first ever Indian women player to win a silver at the Olympics in 2016.

- PV Sindhu is the first ever Indian women player to win a silver at the Olympics in 2016. BWF World Tour Final- Sindhu became the first Indian to win BWF World Tour Finals in 2018 by beating the 2017 world champion Nozomi Okuhara.

Sindhu became the first Indian to win BWF World Tour Finals in 2018 by beating the 2017 world champion Nozomi Okuhara. Denmark Open Series- In 2015, Sindhu won a silver medal at Denmark Open Series.

In 2015, Sindhu won a silver medal at Denmark Open Series. Asian Games- PV Sindhu won a bronze medal in the 2014 Asian Games and a silver medal in the 2018 Asian Games.

Commonwealth Games- Sindhu won a bronze medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games, and in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Sindhu won two medals in the same tournament, one gold in Mixed doubles and another silver in individual. Also, she won a gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Sindhu won a bronze medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games, and in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Sindhu won two medals in the same tournament, one gold in Mixed doubles and another silver in individual. Also, she won a gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Asian Championship- In 2014 PV Sindhu won a bronze medal in Asian Championship.

In 2014 PV Sindhu won a bronze medal in Asian Championship. China Open- In 2016, Sindhu won her first super series finals by defeating the Chinese badminton player Sun Yu.

In 2016, Sindhu won her first super series finals by defeating the Chinese badminton player Sun Yu. Thailand Open- In 2018, Sindhu won silver in Thailand Open Final at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.

PV. Sindhu: Racket

PV Sindhu is India’s juvenile player, and when it comes to a racket, she never takes risks because, in a sport like badminton, the racket is the only weapon that will help you throughout the game.

Sindhu used some of the high-end badminton rackets during her entire badminton journey, which included:

Doura-Z-Strike- Sponsored by Yonex, perfectly matches PV Sindhu’s attacking and dominating style of play.

Sponsored by Yonex, perfectly matches PV Sindhu’s attacking and dominating style of play. Voltric-Z-Force-II- Sindhu used this racket from 2015-2018, as it is one of the best rackets for offensive and aggressive players.

Sindhu used this racket from 2015-2018, as it is one of the best rackets for offensive and aggressive players. Li-Ning 3D Calibar 900C- In 2019, Sindhu signed a deal with Li-Ning after Yonex and started playing with Li-Ning sponsored racket 3D Calibar 900C.

PV. Sindhu Endorsement

As per reports, Virat Kohli tops the list of highly paid sportspersons regarding brand endorsements, and PV Sindhu comes after him. She has signed deals with top sports and clothing brands like Myntra, Nokia, Flipkart, Stayfree, Panasonic, Band of Baroda, the Central Reserve Police Force, JBL, etc. Sindhu charges these brands about $140,000–$180,000 daily.

In 2016 Sindhu signed a deal with Yonex for about three years and charged US$490,000 per year. And in 2019, she also signed a deal with one of the most popular Chinese sports brands, Li-Ning, for US$7.0 million for four years.

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)