Everton vs Southampton, Premier League: Live streaming, EVE v SOU Dream11, time & where to watch

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 09, 2020, 07:06 PM IST

Southampton will visit Goodison Park to take on Everton.

The two sides are separated by just one point in the table with five games remaining. Both will have their sights set on a top-half finish over the closing stages of the campaign.

 

When and where to watch Everton vs Southampton

Where and when is the Everton vs Southampton, Premier League match being played?

The Everton vs Southampton, Premier League match will be played on July 9, 2020, at Goodison Park.

 

What time does the Everton vs Southampton, Premier League match begin?

The Everton vs Southampton, Premier League match will begin at 10:30 PM IST. 

 

Where to watch Everton vs Southampton, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Everton vs Southampton, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

 

How and where to watch online Everton vs Southampton, Premier League live streaming?

The Everton vs Southampton, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

 

Everton vs Southampton: Predicted Starting XIs 

Everton: Pickford; Sidibe, Keane, Mina, Digne; Sigurdsson, Davies, Gomes, Gordon; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Ings, Adams

