Everton vs Newcastle, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Newcastle United return to Premier League action in midweek as they take on Everton at Goodison Park.

The sides enter on match level points, though the Toffees are a place better off than United by virtue of a superior goal difference.

When and where to watch Everton vs Newcastle

Where and when is the Everton vs Newcastle Premier League match being played?

The Everton vs Newcastle, Premier League match will be played on January 22, 2020, at Goodison Park.

What time does the Everton vs Newcastle, Premier League match begin?

The Everton vs Newcastle match will begin at 1:00 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where to watch Everton vs Newcastle, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Everton vs Newcastle live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Everton vs Newcastle live streaming?

The Everton vs Newcastle live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Everton vs Newcastle: Predicted Starting XIs

Everton: Pickford; Sidibe, Holgate, Mina, Baines; Bernard, Sigurdsson, Delph, Gordon; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Newcastle United: Dubravka; Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie; Almiron, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton