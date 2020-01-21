Headlines

Everton vs Newcastle, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 26,399 in Flipkart sale after Rs 25,600 off, check details

'If I...': Sachin Tendulkar's confession to Virender Sehwag after failing to score 100 vs Pakistan at 2011 World Cup

Amitabh Bachchan poses with Jaya Bachchan and his grandkids Aaradhya, Nayva, Agastya on his 81st birthday

Meet Indian woman who got married in French royal palace, heiress to Rs 1,38,000 crore business empire, her father is...

Everton vs Newcastle, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

EVE vs NEW Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Everton vs Newcastle Dream11 Team Player List, EVE Dream11 Team Player List, NEW Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Premier League, Everton vs Newcastle Head to Head

DNA Web Team

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 21, 2020, 08:03 PM IST

Newcastle United return to Premier League action in midweek as they take on Everton at Goodison Park.

The sides enter on match level points, though the Toffees are a place better off than United by virtue of a superior goal difference.

 

When and where to watch Everton vs Newcastle

Where and when is the Everton vs Newcastle Premier League match being played?

The Everton vs Newcastle, Premier League match will be played on January 22, 2020, at Goodison Park.

 

What time does the Everton vs Newcastle, Premier League match begin?

The Everton vs Newcastle match will begin at 1:00 AM IST on Wednesday. 

 

Where to watch Everton vs Newcastle, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Everton vs Newcastle live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India. 

 

How and where to watch online Everton vs Newcastle live streaming?

The Everton vs Newcastle live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

 

Everton vs Newcastle: Predicted Starting XIs 

Everton: Pickford; Sidibe, Holgate, Mina, Baines; Bernard, Sigurdsson, Delph, Gordon; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Newcastle United: Dubravka; Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie; Almiron, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton

