Everton vs Liverpool Premier League: Live streaming, EVE v LIV Dream11, time in IST & where to watch on TV

Headlines

Microsoft Paint receives major update after 38 years, gets few Photoshop features

Kangana Ranaut tells paps 'aap mujhse darte ho' in viral video, netizens say 'aapse kaun nahi darta' - Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he writes 'Indian' in caste section of census form

Manoj Mathur, Editor - Digital Regional, IDPL, passes away

Hardeep Nijjar was forming terrorist group in Punjab, organizing target killings, extortion: NIA report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Microsoft Paint receives major update after 38 years, gets few Photoshop features

Kangana Ranaut tells paps 'aap mujhse darte ho' in viral video, netizens say 'aapse kaun nahi darta' - Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he writes 'Indian' in caste section of census form

7 highest-rated films of Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actresses who played romantic lead and mother to the same actor

Bollywood films banned in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

Kangana Ranaut tells paps 'aap mujhse darte ho' in viral video, netizens say 'aapse kaun nahi darta' - Watch

Vijay Antony's 16-year-old daughter Meera found dead at home, police investigating suicide angle

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he writes 'Indian' in caste section of census form

HomeSports

Sports

Everton vs Liverpool Premier League: Live streaming, EVE v LIV Dream11, time in IST & where to watch on TV

EVE vs LIV Dream11 Team - Pick My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Everton vs Liverpool Dream11 Team Player List, EVE Dream11 Team Player List, LIV Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Everton vs Liverpool Head to Head.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 11:52 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 288th Merseyside derby see early Premier League leaders Everton welcome champions, Liverpool.

While Jurgen Klopp's side make the short trip looking to bounce back from their worst ever Premier League defeat, Everton are the only team in the top flight to have won four from four so far this season.

 

When and where to watch Everton vs Liverpool

Where and when is the Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 match being played?

The Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 match will be played on October 17, 2020, at Goodison Park.

 

What time does the Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 match begin?

The Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 final match will begin at 05:00 PM IST. 

 

Where to watch Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 live in India (TV channels)?

The Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 match live telecast will be available live in India on Star Sports and Star Sports HD network.

 

How and where to watch online Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 live streaming?

The Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 live telecast will be available online in India on Disney+Hotstar for premium users.

 

Everton vs Liverpool: Predicted Starting XIs 

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gomes, Allan, Doucoure; Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Kangana Ranaut claims 'a very big superstar' suggested her to 'act less', netizens say he is Salman Khan

Noida news: Schools, colleges to remain closed on this date; check details

Delhi Metro: PM Modi inaugurates extension of Airport line, mingles with people during ride

‘Old is gold’: How Old Parliament building became India’s symbol of democracy, know rich history

This Bollywood actor joins Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone’s Singham Again as cop: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE