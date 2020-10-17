Everton vs Liverpool Premier League: Live streaming, EVE v LIV Dream11, time in IST & where to watch on TV

EVE vs LIV Dream11 Team - Pick My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Everton vs Liverpool Dream11 Team Player List, EVE Dream11 Team Player List, LIV Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Everton vs Liverpool Head to Head.

The 288th Merseyside derby see early Premier League leaders Everton welcome champions, Liverpool.

While Jurgen Klopp's side make the short trip looking to bounce back from their worst ever Premier League defeat, Everton are the only team in the top flight to have won four from four so far this season.

When and where to watch Everton vs Liverpool

Where and when is the Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 match being played?

The Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 match will be played on October 17, 2020, at Goodison Park.

What time does the Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 match begin?

The Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 final match will begin at 05:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 live in India (TV channels)?

The Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 match live telecast will be available live in India on Star Sports and Star Sports HD network.

How and where to watch online Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 live streaming?

The Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 live telecast will be available online in India on Disney+Hotstar for premium users.

Everton vs Liverpool: Predicted Starting XIs

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gomes, Allan, Doucoure; Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane