Everton vs Brighton, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch
EVE vs BHA Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Everton vs Brighton Dream11 Team Player List, EVE Dream11 Team Player List, BHA Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Premier League, Everton vs Brighton Head to Head
Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion , Twitter
Written By
Edited By
Karen Noronha
Source
DNA webdesk
Everton will be looking to return to winning ways when they meet Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Toffees faced a 1-0 defeat against Liverpool's youngsters in the FA Cup last weekend, while Brighton were also dumped out of the competition following a 1-0 loss to Sheffield.
When and where to watch Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Where and when is the Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League match being played?
The Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League match will be played on January 11, 2020, at Goodison Park.
What time does the Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League match begin?
The Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion match will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.
Where to watch Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?
The Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.
How and where to watch online Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion live streaming?
The Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Predicted Starting XIs
Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Holgate; Sidibe, Schneiderlin, Delph, Digne; Walcott, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Brighton & Hove Albion: Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Propper, Alzate, Gross, Mooy; Connolly, Maupay.