Everton vs Brighton, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Everton will be looking to return to winning ways when they meet Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Toffees faced a 1-0 defeat against Liverpool's youngsters in the FA Cup last weekend, while Brighton were also dumped out of the competition following a 1-0 loss to Sheffield.

When and where to watch Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Where and when is the Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League match being played?

The Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League match will be played on January 11, 2020, at Goodison Park.

What time does the Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League match begin?

The Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion match will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion live streaming?

The Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Predicted Starting XIs

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Holgate; Sidibe, Schneiderlin, Delph, Digne; Walcott, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Brighton & Hove Albion: Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Propper, Alzate, Gross, Mooy; Connolly, Maupay.