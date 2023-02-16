‘Even ICC can’t convince BCCI for Asia Cup’: Shahid Afridi lashes out

File photo

The edgy political relationship always comes in the way of India and Pakistan. We always hear players say that they keep politics away from the cricket field but every now and then the news from both the countries say otherwise. Recently upcoming Asia Cup has become the reason for the rough patch.

After the BCCI clearly refused to come and play in Pakistan due to tense political relations between the two countries, many statements surfaced from a lot of former players. Now Afridi hit out at the International Cricket Council and said “ In this case ICC should come forward but let me tell you even the ICC can’t convince the BCCI to come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup”. BCCI is making such remarks because they have made themselves that strong” Afridi further added.

Asia Cup was scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan later this year but it is likely to be shifted to the Gulf country UAE, however, it is yet not been announced officially.

Earlier in this controversy, Pakistan said that if India won't come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup then they won’t send their team to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup either. Talking about this statement, Afridi said, “I don't know whether Pakistan will go to India for the World Cup or not but I dont think it's possible to ignore a world cup like that”. ODI World Cup will be held in India from October 10, 2023



Pakistan former all-rounder’s remark came after R Ashwin’s statement where he said “Asia cup was supposed to take place in Pakistan but we have made it clear that if the venue is not changed then we won't be participating. If you want us to play, simply change the venue”.