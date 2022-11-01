'Europeans ask me if Indians have to return money spent by parents..': Neeraj Chopra gives classy reply

Source: Twitter

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist, and the first Indian to win a gold medal in Diamond League finals, Neeraj Chopra in a recent interview revealed an interesting question that people in Europe ask him. The culture in India is very different from the west, and thus, Chopra was quizzed about the way how parents raise their children in India.

Neeraj revealed in a recent interview that Europeans often ask him whether Indians return the money that was spent by their parents on raising them.

The 24-year-old came up with a classy reply. "I tell them it's different here. I think it's only in our culture that even after growing up we live with our parents as kids."

READ| Wakanda Forever: Neeraj Chopra stars in epic crossover for latest Marvel flick, check teaser

In the west, it's common for children to live separately once they are old enough to take care of themselves.

Despite winning an Olympic gold medal, a gold medal in the Diamond league, and medals at Commonwealth Games as well as Asian Games, Neeraj remains a human, and he revealed that he lost control of his diet after winning the Olympic gold medal.

"After the Olympics, I lost control and (gained weight). Now I am controlling but in training, it happens automatically, you don't feel like eating unhealthy," revealed the Javelin ace in an interview with Indian Express.

READ| India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra shows off his dance moves as he does Garba in Vadodara, watch video

He further added, "I know if I eat a paratha or something the coach will make me pay for it during training the next day. Only if you control yourself you can get good results."

Chopra is currently preparing for the upcoming athletics season, and he revealed the kind of food that he is allowed to have, while also some items which he tends to ignore.

"Yeah, no chai. We sometimes eat at Indian restaurants. But it's mostly boiled food, salad, and fruit. Then you have to eat non-veg as well – chicken, fish and eggs. It's a sports centre so they prepare food that is best for athletes. You have a lot of options like yoghurt and berry," he added.