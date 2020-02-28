Europa League Draw: Sevilla face AS Roma as Man United, Wolves handed favorable last 16 ties

The first legs of the round-of-16 ties will take place on March 12(Thursday), with the reverse legs scheduled for a week after on March 19.

The UEFA Europa League round of 16-draw for the 2019-20 season took place on Friday (February 28).

English clubs like Machester United and Wolves were handed favorable ties with Rangers set to take on Bayer Leverkusen.

While the Red Devils will be making a trip to Austria to face Lask, Greek side Olympiacos - who knocked out last year's finalists Arsenal in the round of 32 after a dramatic extra-time winner - will be going up against Wolves.

A lot of upsets also took place in the previous rounds as Ajax, FC Porto, Sporting Lisbon, Celtic were all knocked out.

Italian giants, Inter Milan will be taking on Getafe, while Sevilla and AS Roma will be locking horns in a high-profile clash to book a place in the quarter-finals.

Wolfsburg will be facing Ukrainian champion Shakhtar Donetsk with FC Basel set to play the winner of the Frankfurt-Salzburg tie.

Here is the draw for the last 16 of the Europa League in full:

Istanbul vs Copenhagen



Olympiacos vs Wolves



Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen



Wolfsburg vs Shakhtar Donetsk



Inter Milan vs Getafe



Sevilla vs Roma



Frankfurt/Salzburg vs Basel



LASK vs Manchester United

