Europa League Chelsea vs Arsenal: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

Arsenal will be taking on Chelsea in the final of the UEFA Europa League at Baku on May 30.

While the Gunners got the better of Valencia in the semi-final, Chelsea had a hard fight that ended in penalties against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The title will give Unai Emery's men a spot in next season's Champions League. The Blues, on the other hand, have already secured a UCL spot after finishing third in the Premier League.

Expected Starting XIs:

Chelsea: Kepa, Alonso, Luiz, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Barkley, Hazard, Pedro, Giroud.

Arsenal: Cech, Kolasinac, Monreal, Koscielny, Sokratis, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Torreira, Ozil, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the Europa League match between Chelsea and Arsenal:

Where and when is the Europa League Chelsea vs Arsenal final match being played?

The Europa League Chelsea vs Arsenal final match will be played on May 30, 2019, at Baku Olympic Stadium, Azerbaijan.

What time does the Europa League Chelsea vs Arsenal final match begin?

The Europa League Chelsea vs Arsenal final match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Europa League Chelsea vs Arsenal final match live (TV channels)?

The Europa League Chelsea vs Arsenal final match will be telecast on Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 1/HD.