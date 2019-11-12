Euro 2020 qualifier: After Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez's 'physical confrontation', former dropped by England squad

After the 'physical confrontation' between Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez in the Liverpool-Manchester City clash in the Premier League, the former has been dropped by England manager Gareth Southgate for Thursday's Euro 2020 qualifier.

The Reds beat Sterling's City 3-1 on Sunday to move nine points clear and maintain the top spot on the table.

However, between the clash, Gomez and Sterling had to be separated by teammates after a physical confrontation, the Daily Mail reported.

In a statement issued by the Football Association, Southgate said: "We have taken the decision to not consider Raheem for the match against Montenegro on Thursday.

"One of the great challenges and strengths for us is that we've been able to separate club rivalries from the national team. Unfortunately, the emotions of yesterday's game were still raw.

"My feeling is that the right thing for the team is the action we have taken. Now that the decision has been made with the agreement of the entire squad, it's important that we support the players and focus on Thursday night."

Sterling has been one of the main goal scorers for England in the qualification campaign, as he netted eight in six games.

England will be up against Montenegro at Wembley.