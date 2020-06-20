Trending#

Espanyol vs Levante, La Liga: Live streaming, teams, Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

ESP vs LEV Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Espanyol vs Levante Dream11 Team Player List, ESP Dream11 Team Player List, LEV Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Espanyol vs Levante Head to Head.


Espanyol vs Levante

, Twitter

Updated: Jun 20, 2020, 02:12 PM IST

Espanyol will be looking to take on Levante in the La Liga clash.

While Espanyol are unbeaten in their last 6 home league matches, Levante have drawn each of their last 3 league matches

When and where to watch Espanyol vs Levante

Where and when is the Espanyol vs Levante, La Liga match being played?

The Espanyol vs Levante, La Liga match will be played on June 20, 2020, at RCDE Stadium.

What time does the Espanyol vs Levante, La Liga match begin?

The Espanyol vs Levante, La Liga match will begin at 05:30 PM IST. 

Where to watch Espanyol vs Levante, La Liga live in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, the Espanyol vs Levante, La Liga live telecast won't be telecasted in India.

How and where to watch online Espanyol vs Levante, La Liga live streaming?

The Espanyol vs Levante, La Liga live telecast will be available online on Facebook to watch in India.

Espanyol vs Levante: Predicted Starting XIs 

Espanyol: Diego Lopez; Javi Lopez, Cabrera, Calero, Didac Vila; Sergi Dardar, Marco Roca, Melendo, Adria Pedrosa; Wu Lei, Ferreyra

Levante: Aitor Fernandez; Miramon, Ruben Vezo, Postigo, Clerc; Campana, Vukcevic, Radoja, Bardhi; Morales; Roger Marti