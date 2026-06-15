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ESP vs CPV: Will Spain's attacking midfielder Lamine Yamal play in opener against Cabo Verde?

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente finally broke his silence on Lamine Yamal's availability for the tournament opener against Cape Verde. Also, check Spain's full squad for the 48-team tournament.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 02:37 PM IST

ESP vs CPV: Will Spain's attacking midfielder Lamine Yamal play in opener against Cabo Verde?
Will midfielder Lamine Yamal play against Cabo Verde? (AI-Generated)
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Spain are set to begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Cabo Verde in Atlanta on Monday, June 15. Since La Roja are among the tournament's favourites, all eyes will be on its star attacking midfielder, Lamine Yamal. The 18-year-old has been out of action since he sustained a hamstring injury during FC Barcelona's La Liga encounter against Celta Vigo on April 23, and several reports suggested that he could miss the initial two games for Spain in the mega tournament. Let us find out what Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente said about Yamal's availability for the tournament opener.

Will Lamine Yamal feature in Spain vs Cabo Verde clash?

In a pre-match press conference, the Spanish coach said, ''We are following the indications of medical staff from Barcelona, his club, and also from the Spanish national team, with the fitness coaches. Everything says that Lamine Yamal is ready to play tomorrow.''

''We don’t know how much. It is a matter of how the game is evolving, the game situation, that gives you a hint of when he might jump on the pitch, but he is in ideal condition to play tomorrow,'' he added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @lamineyamal

It is expected that Yamal might likely start the ESP vs CPV match on the bench. Ahead of the high-voltage game, let us also take a look at Spain's complete squad for the 48-team tournament.

Spain's squad for FIFA World Cup 2026

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia

Defenders: Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo, Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Pedro Porro, Eric García, Marc Pubill.

Midfielders: Rodri, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri, Mikel Merino, Fabian Ruiz, Gavi, Alex Baen.

Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Yeremi Pino, Mikel Oyarzabal, Victor Munoz, Borja Iglesias, Nico Williams, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres.

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