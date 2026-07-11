Erling Haaland vs Harry Kane: Golden Boot race adds spice to Norway-England FIFA World Cup quarterfinal showdown

Two of the FIFA World Cup 2026's most prolific scorers, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, go head-to-head as Norway face England in a blockbuster quarterfinal. With a semifinal place and valuable Golden Boot points at stake, the spotlight will be on the star strikers.

Erling Haaland has dragged Norway into the World Cup spotlight, and Harry Kane isn’t far behind as England’s captain. Both are right in the thick of the Golden Boot race, going head-to-head with Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, each with eight goals so far.

Norway’s story has grabbed everyone’s attention—this is their first World Cup quarter-final after a 28-year absence, and Haaland makes it look easy. The Manchester City striker has scored seven of Norway’s 12 tournament goals. His late double against Brazil knocked the five-time champions out in the last round. Not bad for his World Cup debut.

Harry Kane stands just one goal short. He’s chasing his second Golden Boot, six years after his first. He hasn’t put up as many goals as Mbappé and Messi yet, but his timing has been perfect—he’s found the net when England needed it most, especially knocking out Croatia, DR Congo, and Mexico.

On Friday in Miami, Norway boss Ståle Solbakken summed it up: this quarter-final isn’t just Norway versus England—it’s Haaland versus Kane. “Kane is England’s match-winner, and Haaland is ours,” he told reporters.

Kane keeps rewriting the record books. He just passed Gary Lineker as England’s all-time top World Cup scorer, and his next appearance ties Wayne Rooney for most caps by an England outfield player. He’s been lethal in big moments too—11 goals in his last 12 knockout-stage matches for England.

Kane admits he thrives on sharing the stage with the world’s best. “Fans tune in to see the top players perform when it matters most,” he said. “This tournament’s had some of the best ever. It pushes me to reach for a higher level.”

England manager Thomas Tuchel sounds almost out of superlatives. “We talk about Harry every match because he’s always decisive,” Tuchel said. “He leads by example, he’s in the shape of his life, and he lifts the whole team. It’s a privilege to have him as captain.”

Kane has no illusions about his opposite number, either. “Haaland is a machine—a beast. His finishing is elite, and his numbers speak for themselves,” Kane said. “I’m a different kind of player; I like to get involved in build-up and see more of the ball. But as a pro, I can only respect what he’s done. Hopefully, he has a quiet day tomorrow, but you can’t argue with his performances.”

Haaland is on a ridiculous run—27 goals in his last 14 games for Norway, and he’s scored in all four World Cup matches so far. If he scores again, he’ll be the first European since Gerd Müller in 1970 to net in five consecutive World Cup games.

Kane isn’t carrying England alone. His partnership with Jude Bellingham has powered England’s attack—they’ve scored 10 out of England’s 11 goals at this tournament between them.

Now, England head into their 11th quarter-final. Only Brazil and Germany have played more at this stage, but England rarely push past it—they’ve only made it to the semis three times. The last three runs ended against European opponents, including a painful exit to France in Qatar, when Kane missed a crucial penalty.

Norway’s hoping for their own piece of history—and they’ve earned it, knocking out Brazil, Ivory Coast, and Senegal. Head coach Solbakken says they believe they can pull off another upset and reach their first semi-final.

Whoever comes out on top gets a shot at either Argentina or Switzerland in the semi. There’s plenty of history to be made—and maybe even a Golden Boot—still up for grabs.

Also read| Norway vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups