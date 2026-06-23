Erling Haaland scripts history as Norway storm into FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32

Erling Haaland continued his stunning run in the FIFA World Cup 2026 by scoring twice in Norway's thrilling victory over Senegal. With this win, Norway also secured a berth for the Round of 32.

Norway star Erling Haaland continues to impress with his stellar performance in the FIFA World Cup 2026 with another brace in the ongoing tournament. The second one came against Senegal, making him only the 6th player ever in the FIFA World Cup history to scorel multiple goals in initial two games of the tournament.

Records achieved by Haaland with another brace

The 25-year-old has now joined the elite group of players who scored in each of their first two FIFA World Cup games. Players like Argentina's Guillermo Stabile (1930), Hungary's Sandor Kocsis (1954), France's Just Fontaine (1958), Poland's Grzegorz Lato (1974), and England's Harry Kane (2018) are on the list.

With four goals in two matches, Haaland has also broken Norway's previous World Cup scoring record, surpassing Kjetil Rekdal's tally of two goals in seven matches. With his stint in two games, Haaland has also become Norway's highest scorer in FIFA World Cup history.

Not only this, Haaland is proving to be a sensational resource for his side as he has scored 59 goals in just 52 matches for his country and continues to find the net regularly. He has scored in each of Norway's last 12 competitive games and has been on the scoresheet in 18 of their previous 21 matches. That's impressive, right?

Meanwhile, the Landslaget defeated Senegal 3-2 in their second group game, also securing a spot in the Round of 32 after Mexico, USA, Germany, Argentina, and France.

For Senegal, Ismaila Sarr scored twice, first in the 53rd minute and later in the 90+3rd minute. Their chance to qualify for the next round are still alive, but they will need to beat Iraq in their third and final group stage game.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/