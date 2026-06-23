FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Who is IAS Pankaj Aggarwal? CBI arrests senior officer in Rs 504-crore IDFC First Bank fund misappropriation case

Who is IAS Pankaj Aggarwal? CBI arrests senior officer in Rs 504-cr fraud case

Lucknow Coaching Fire: Rajnath Singh Meets Victims, Relatives Of Lucknow Coaching Centre Fire | Yogi

Lucknow Coaching Fire: Rajnath Singh Meets Victims, Relatives Of Lucknow Coaching Centre Fire | Yogi

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari can't stop laughing as Samay Raina gifts them his autograph after India's Got Latent S2: Watch

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari can't stop laughing as Samay Raina gifts them his autograph

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12

Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Erling Haaland scripts history as Norway storm into FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32

Erling Haaland continued his stunning run in the FIFA World Cup 2026 by scoring twice in Norway's thrilling victory over Senegal. With this win, Norway also secured a berth for the Round of 32.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 09:56 AM IST

Erling Haaland scripts history as Norway storm into FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
Erling Haaland scored twice in Norway's second group stage match against Senegal. (Pic Credits: Instagram/fifaworldcup)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Norway star Erling Haaland continues to impress with his stellar performance in the FIFA World Cup 2026 with another brace in the ongoing tournament. The second one came against Senegal, making him only the 6th player ever in the FIFA World Cup history to scorel multiple goals in initial two games of the tournament.

 

Records achieved by Haaland with another brace

 

The 25-year-old has now joined the elite group of players who scored in each of their first two FIFA World Cup games. Players like Argentina's Guillermo Stabile (1930), Hungary's Sandor Kocsis (1954), France's Just Fontaine (1958), Poland's Grzegorz Lato (1974), and England's Harry Kane (2018) are on the list.

 

With four goals in two matches, Haaland has also broken Norway's previous World Cup scoring record, surpassing Kjetil Rekdal's tally of two goals in seven matches. With his stint in two games, Haaland has also become Norway's highest scorer in FIFA World Cup history.

 

 

Not only this, Haaland is proving to be a sensational resource for his side as he has scored 59 goals in just 52 matches for his country and continues to find the net regularly. He has scored in each of Norway's last 12 competitive games and has been on the scoresheet in 18 of their previous 21 matches. That's impressive, right?

 

Meanwhile, the Landslaget defeated Senegal 3-2 in their second group game, also securing a spot in the Round of 32 after Mexico, USA, Germany, Argentina, and France.

 

For Senegal, Ismaila Sarr scored twice, first in the 53rd minute and later in the 90+3rd minute. Their chance to qualify for the next round are still alive, but they will need to beat Iraq in their third and final group stage game.

 

Whats App Image 2026 06 23 at 7 16 35 AM

 

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

 

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

 

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is IAS Pankaj Aggarwal? CBI arrests senior officer in Rs 504-crore IDFC First Bank fund misappropriation case
Who is IAS Pankaj Aggarwal? CBI arrests senior officer in Rs 504-cr fraud case
'Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt ko Lock Upp ka experience hai': Riteish Deshmukh loses cool on journalist's question: 'Aapke sawaal ka jawaab de ke...'
'Salman, Sanjay ko Lock Upp ka experience hai': Riteish Deshmukh loses cool
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari can't stop laughing as Samay Raina gifts them his autograph after India's Got Latent S2: Watch
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari can't stop laughing as Samay Raina gifts them his autograph
Will Kylian Mbappe overtake Lionel Messi's World Cup tally? France manager predicts
Will Kylian Mbappe overtake Lionel Messi's World Cup tally one day?
Why Sensex, Nifty trading steadily? Banking stocks rise, IT under pressure; what investors should note
Why Sensex, Nifty trading steadily? What investors should note
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12
Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement