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Erling Haaland hits 60 million Instagram followers: Check top 10 most-followed footballers and where he ranks

Norway's star striker Erling Haaland has officially entered the 60-million-follower club on Instagram. He even took to his handle to share the news and thanked his fans.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 11, 2026, 11:47 AM IST

Erling Haaland hits 60 million Instagram followers: Check top 10 most-followed footballers and where he ranks
Erling Haaland is among the leading goalscorers in the FIFA World Cup 2026. (Pic Credits: Instagram/erling)
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Norway's Erling Haaland has added another feather to his hat and this time not for his performance on the field but on social media. The 25-year-old star striker has joined the 60 million club on Instagram, making him one of the most followed footballers in the world. However, even after entering the 60 million club on the platform, the Manchester City striker is still not among the top 10 players with the most followers on Instagram. Yes, you read it right!

 

Notably, Haaland's Instagram feed is full of match highlights, training sessions, and achievements, among others, which have gained popularity in recent years.

 

Top 10 most followed footballers on Instagram

 

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 675 million

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 512 million

Neymar (Brazil) - 241 million

Kylian Mbappe (France) - 134 million

David Beckham (England) - 87.2 million

Ronaldinho (Brazil) - 80.2 million

Karim Benzema (France) - 73.9 million

Marcelo Vieira (Brazil) - 67.1 million

Sergio Ramos (Spain) - 66.5 million

Mohamed Salah (Egypt) - 66.8 million

 

Whats App Image 2026 07 10 at 12 55 28 PM

 

Income sources of Erling Haaland

 

The star Norwegian player earns from multiple sources, including his Manchester City salary. He also earns millions through endorsement deals with popular brands, such as Nike, which is reportedly worth around $25 million per year.

 

Apart from this, he also earns from social media collaborations, where brands pay him for sponsored posts on Instagram. Haaland's income source also includes merchandise sales, investment ventures, and image rights, among others.

 

 

Meanwhile, Haaland is among the leading goalscorers in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 with seven goals. He is only behind France's Kylian Mbappe and Argentina's Lionel Messi, who are leading with eight goals each.

 

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

 

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

 

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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