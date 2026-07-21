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English batter Jacob Bethell's big statement on Virat Kohli: Calls him 'massive leader' in RCB dressing room

Jacob Bethell praised Virat Kohli as RCB’s ‘massive leader’ who’s ‘chilled’ off field but ultra-competitive on it, and recalled the huge Chinnaswamy crowd on his IPL debut.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 21, 2026, 02:45 PM IST

English batter Jacob Bethell's big statement on Virat Kohli: Calls him 'massive leader' in RCB dressing room
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England batsman Jacob Bethell has called Virat Kohli a ‘chilled out’ person off the field and a ‘massive leader’ inside the Royal Challengers Bengaluru dressing room. He said Kohli knows how to switch from being ultra-competitive on the field to being relaxed away from cricket.

'Very chilled off the field, ultra-competitive on it'

Bethell discussed his time with RCB and Kohli's position in the team during an interview with the 'Super Over podcast.' He's a really laid-back person off the field and away from cricket. You know, a pleasure to converse with and spend time with. However, it's simply the capacity to switch into a competitive mindset while playing cricket or training.

According to Bethell, Kohli is constantly focused on giving it his all. 'His way of life is extremely focused. Everything is; I take it that all of the arrows point in the direction of good performance? He thereby offers himself the finest opportunity. He is, nonetheless, a fiercely competitive individual. He's a huge leader on the squad, even if he wasn't captain when I was there,' he remarked. During team meetings, the left-hander also discussed how much Kohli contributes. Yes, he is quite animated on the field. However, he gives incredible material during team meetings and other events, which is just 'You just want to sort of be a sieve and absorb all that information when you're among folks like that,' he continued.

Also read: India vs England ODI: Ravichandran Ashwin makes big statement on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, says 'unko touch nahi kar payenge'

'Never heard a sound that Loud' at Chinnaswamy

Bethell recalled his first IPL game at Chinnaswamy Stadium. 'That was crazy, I was really nervous. We (him and Kohli) were walking out to bat, I hit my second ball for four, and I have never heard a sound that loud,' he said. He added playing with Kohli at RCB was a big learning experience.

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