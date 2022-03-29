FIH Pro League 2022: England women's squad to not travel to India due to THIS reason

The FIH Pro League matches between India and England women's teams initially scheduled for April 2 and 3 in Bhubaneswar have been postponed due to a high number of COVID cases and injuries affecting the English team.

The FIH (International Hockey Federation), Hockey India, and England Hockey are currently monitoring the situation.

#FIHProLeague matches between @TheHockeyIndia and @EnglandHockey (Women), initially scheduled on 2 and 3 April in Bhubaneswar, India, have been postponed due to a high number of COVID cases and injuries affecting the English team. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/jK51syYBL3 — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) March 29, 2022

However, the men's matches between India and England will be played as planned this weekend at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar.

"#FIHProLeague matches between @TheHockeyIndia and @EnglandHockey (Women), initially scheduled on 2 and 3 April in Bhubaneswar, India, have been postponed due to a high number of COVID cases and injuries affecting the English team," FIH tweeted on Tuesday.

FIH Women's Pro League matches between India and England scheduled for 2nd and 3rd April has been postponed until further notice owing to COVID related concerns over the England Women's team. We wish a speedy recovery to all those affected.https://t.co/bTWatHJdf2 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) March 29, 2022

Indian women's team will next play defending champions Netherlands in the FIH Pro League on April 8 and 9.

Olympic hockey champions will play against Indian eves at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The Indian women's hockey team was scheduled to play the world number 1 Netherlands on February 19 and 20 but the matches had to be postponed following COVID-19 concerns.