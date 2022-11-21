England vs Iran Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for ENG vs IRA FIFA World Cup 2022, match 2

England will begin their World Cup campaign on Monday as they take on Iran. The match will kick off proceedings in Group B, with the match set to begin at 6:30 PM IST. Ahead of the clash at the Khalifa International Stadium.
The Three Lions have been in fine form in big tournaments in the last few years. They reached the semi-finals in the 2018 World Cup before reaching the final of the Euro 2020 competition last year.
Meanwhile, Iran will be looking to be at the top of their game and push the star-studded England side. They are in a tough group and face an uphill battle to progress to the next round. Iran will also be concerned over the fitness of star forward Sardar Azmoun.
Dream11 Prediction – England vs Iran
Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford
Defenders: Luke Shaw, Kieran Trippier, Ehsan Hajsafi
Midfielders: Alireza Jahanbaksh, Vahid Amiri, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham
Strikers: Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Mahedi Taremi
England vs Iran probable playing XIs
Iran probable lineup: Alireza Beiranvand; Sadegh Moharrami, Morteza Pouraliganji, Seyed Majid-Hosseini, Mohammedi; Ahmad Nourollahi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Ehsan Hajsafi; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mahedi Taremi, Vahid Amiri
England probable lineup: Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Phil Foden; Harry Kane
England vs Iran Match Details
England vs Iran FIFA World Cup match 2 game is scheduled to start at 06:30 PM IST on Friday, November 21.