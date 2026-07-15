England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Live streaming, kick-off timings, predicted lineups and more

England and defending champions Argentina are set to lock horns in the semi-final clash tonight for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final berth. Take a look at the live streaming details, kick-off time, venue, predicted lineups and a brief preview of the game.

Lionel Messi-led Argentina are set to battle Harry Kane and Co in the semi-final clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the winner of which will secure a place in the final and face Spain. La Roja are already in the finals after the 2010 champs beat France in their semi-final clash on Tuesday (local time).

On one hand, the defending champions reached the last four after defeating Switzerland 3-1 in their quarter-finals. If the South American nation manage to win their contest tonight at the Atlanta Stadium, they will reach the World Cup finals two times in a row.

On the other hand, the Three Lions sealed their place in the semi-finals after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Norway. England are expected to leave no stone unturned and beat the defending champions to reach the World Cup final for the first time in 60 years.

With two football powerhouses going head-to-head, fans can expect a high-voltage game for the remaining one spot.

England vs Argentina: Live streaming and TV

The second semi-final match between England and Argentina can be watched on Unite8 Sports channels. For online users, the crucial game can be streamed on the ZEE5 app and website with an active subscription (with the FIFA pack).

England vs Argentina: Kick-off timings and venue

England vs Argentina semi-final match will begin at 12:30 AM as per Indian Standard Time. The third last match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played at the Atlanta Stadium.

England vs Argentina: Predicted Starting XI

England - Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, and Harry Kane.

Argentina - Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi, Julián Alvarez, and Thiago Almada.